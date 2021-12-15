ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Stolen Tesla Leads Police On Wild Pursuit Before Driver Captured In Newport Beach

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A suspect behind the wheel of a stolen Tesla led authorities on a bizarre, high-speed pursuit Tuesday night before being captured in Newport Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1ITe_0dNOHx7V00

Dec. 14, 2021. (CBSLA)

The pursuit began a little after 10 p.m. when Hawthorne police spotted a Tesla Model S which had been reported stolen.

The pursuit wound its way onto the eastbound 91 Freeway in Carson, then to the southbound 405 Freeway near Fountain Valley, the suspect hitting speeds above 100 miles per hour.

At one point, one of the Hawthorne police vehicles tailing the suspect was involved in a collision.

California Highway Patrol eventually took over the pursuit, which came to abrupt stop in the middle of the southbound State Route 73 Freeway, just south of Bonita Canyon Drive, in Newport Beach.

Following a standoff, in which the suspect got out of the Tesla several times, and appeared to put clothes on the roof of the car, he then started to drive again. At that point, CHP officers used a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a final stop. The driver was taken into custody at about 11:10 p.m.

The suspect’s name and the charges he faces were not immediately released. It’s unclear if any Hawthorne police officers were hurt in the crash that occurred during the pursuit.

Comments / 0

 

