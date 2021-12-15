ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How this SLU professor's idea for a face mask for singers turned into a startup

By Nathan Rubbelke
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 5 days ago
When Stephanie Tennill, assistant professor of music at Saint Louis University, began to conceptualize a face mask to help singers more easily perform during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was simply an idea to solve a personal need. “Initially my teaching and students were the inspiration for coming up with...

St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

