Performing Arts

Chazaq Chanukah Circus With Suki And Ding

queensjewishlink.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParenting a family of kids when they are all home from school can be quite challenging. Providing them with kosher entertainment in today’s day and age may prove to be even more difficult. In an...

Comments / 0

Time Out Global

Circus Plays at Tai Kwun

Tai Kwun is back with their acclaimed Circus Plays this December – just in time for the festive season! Visitors will be able to catch a whole programme of exhilarating circus performances, including Flotados, an outdoor circus performance featuring a gravity-defying grand piano suspended eight metres in the air; The ChristMice Cracker, a Christmas performance with local elements like lion dance and Chinese Opera; and Only Bones v1.0, an award-winning solo performance by mime artist Thom Monckton and multi-disciplinary artist Gemma Tweedie that takes on a contemporary approach to clowning. There will also be a series of family-friendly circus workshops available involving balloon art, mask-making, and even tricks with crystal balls!
PERFORMING ARTS
News4Jax.com

Come one, come all, to the best Circus in town

Come one, come all, to the best Circus in town! After being gone for nearly two years, Verardo’s Circus and its colorful cast of performers have returned to Florida! With a classic circus tent and circus snacks, it will fill your heart with circus joy! Part traditional circus, and part Cirque du Soleil, it has to be seen to fully experience the wonder inside. With critically acclaimed human performers from around the world such as jugglers, high wire walkers, fire performers, magicians, and hilarious clowns it has it all! The big red tent will arrive in St. Augustine from December 18th to January 2nd.
PERFORMING ARTS
queensjewishlink.com

Celebrating Chanukah SKA Style

The email sent to the students of the Stella K. Abraham High School for Girls on the second night of Chanukah read “Dress warmly.”. When the SKA students entered the building on Tuesday, December 1, no one knew what to expect. After davening, the girls boarded buses for a truly enjoyable Chanukah Winter Wonderland, bonding with each other and teachers at an ice skating rink in Great Neck. For those who needed a break, there were games, coloring books, hot cocoa, and snacks. It was a wonderful way to start the festivities of Chanukah at SKA.
CELEBRATIONS
queensjewishlink.com

Emet’s Chanukah Celebration Illuminates The Crowd

It was standing room only when Emet Outreach hosted their annual Chanukah celebration. Held at the Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills, the event drew an enthusiastic audience of over 250 Emet students and alumni. Attendees enjoyed a buffet dinner and were energized by tunes from DJ Amnon. There was...
CELEBRATIONS
State
New York State
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gothamist.com

Broadway Show Cancellations Piling Up Amid COVID Surge

New York City's restaurant industry isn't the only one that has been scrambling in the wake of the latest winter COVID surge: almost a dozen Broadway and Off-Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to COVID spreading among casts and crews, making this the largest number of shows to be put on pause since Broadway came back at the start of the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#The Circus#Circus School#Citi Field#The New York Boys Choir
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning December 17, 2021. The coming months will be a favorable time for you to redefine the meaning of the term “sacred” and to deepen your relationship with sacredness. To spur your imagination, I offer three quotes: 1. “Recognizing the sacred begins when we are interested in every detail of our lives.” —Buddhist teacher Chögyam Trungpa 2. “When you notice something clearly and see it vividly, it then becomes sacred.” —poet Allen Ginsberg 3. “Holiness begins in recognizing the face of the other.” —philosopher Marc-Alain Ouaknin.
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID is canceling Broadway productions just when the industry was looking to bounce back during the holiday season. At “Hadestown,” the show is not going on this weekend. COVID-caused closings threw a wrench into what were carefully mapped out plans for theater fan Shoshana Ezekiel, who is visiting from London. “And everything is closing down. I’m turning 18 in a few weeks, so it was a very, very early birthday present to come and see a bunch of Broadway shows,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. At least seven Broadway shows temporarily shut down Saturday due to breakthrough COVID cases. Off-Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rockettes cancel annual Christmas Spectacular early due to COVID-19

NEW YORK —  Eleanora Ruggiero and her husband, Frank, wanted to create a Christmas memory for their three children. So, the couple splurged on $500 worth of tickets to the Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular. They found out later — after they’d already boarded a train from Connecticut to New York City  — that their […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Artist of All Time

Songwriters and performers recently started to find out what their work is worth. Bruce Springsteen sold his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for $550 million. Noble prize winner Bob Dylan sold his for $300 million to Universal Music Group. At the time, Lucian Grainge, the chief executive of the Universal Music Group, said “It’s […]
MUSIC
trentondaily.com

Trenton Circus is Open for Winter Registration

Trenton Circus Squad has opened up registrations to start its winter programs. During three 12-week sessions, squad members, who must attend at least once a week, will learn about safety and circus arts skills. They will also create performance pieces and have access to homework assistance and college prep. This...
TRENTON, NJ
Rolling Stone

Rising NYC Covid Cases Reignite Caution, Concern in Live Entertainment World

From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.  On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chanukah in the Village

The Peltz Center for Jewish Life presented Chanukah in the Village last Sunday at the Thiensville Village Park. The event celebrated the last day of Chanukah with a Menorah lighting, a fire show, a presentation by the Milwaukee Flyers, a food court, arts and crafts, games and activities.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
qchron.com

A happy and safe Chanukah

Members of the NYPD School Safety Queens North Command Law Enforcement Explorers assisted celebrants at the Chabad of Forest Hills North’s annual Chanukah on the Park celebration Sunday night. Seen here at the event in Yellowstone Park are School Safety Agent Level 3 Jeremy Davis, left, Explorers Emily Choi,...
QUEENS, NY
connecticutcallboard.com

Auditions for Circophony Teen Circus

Oddfellows Playhouse and ARTFARM announce auditions for Circophony Teen Circus’s mainstage Circus-Theater production, The Things That Go Creep. Auditions will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 6 – 8 pm, at Oddfellows Playhouse, 128 Washington Street in Middletown. They are open to all young people ages 12 – 20. Prior circus experience is not required, but some background in physical training, dance, movement, sports, parkour or performance can be helpful.
MIDDLETOWN, CT

