Factors Influencing US Hospital and Medical School Participation in Pediatric COVID-19 Research
Address correspondence to Cierra Buckman, MHS, Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, Department of Pediatrics, 600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834. E-mail: buckmanC17@ecu.edu. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES:. Literature suggests that funding for pediatric clinical trials is inequitably awarded. Furthermore, although coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) affected all hospitals, institutions...publications.aap.org
Comments / 0