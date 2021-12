South Kent big man Papa Kante is emerging as one the more developed big men in the class of 2023. Kante has good mobility at 6-foot-10 and has long arms which he uses well to block and affect shots on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, Kante is very patient in the post and can be used in the pick and pop with his ability to shoot from both mid range and from three. As far as recruitment goes, Kante is being recruited hard by Michigan State,Syracuse Tennessee, Memphis, Kansas,Providence, and UConn. He has taken visits to Providence, Uconn, and Rutgers.

