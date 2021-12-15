ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 CryptoPunks Sales Of All Time

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wwmax_0dNOHbwl00

CryptoPunks have been one of the highest valued non-fungible token collections. Here’s what you should know about the collection and what the largest sales were of all time.

About CryptoPunks: Launched in 2017 by Larva Labs, CryptoPunks are acknowledged as one of the earliest NFT collections and considered one of the “blue chip” NFT projects. Many celebrities and investors are among the top holders of CryptoPunks.

The collection of 10,000 NFTs includes different traits, with some more rare than others. Among the rarest traits are aliens and apes, which only have 9 and 24 NFTs in existence.

A collection of nine CryptoPunks sold for $17 million at an auction in 2021, which was the largest CryptoPunks sale of all time.

The highest priced paid for a single CryptoPunk was $11.8 million via a Sotheby’s auction in June. The rare Alien CryptoPunk includes three other traits and is one of only nine Aliens in existence, along with being one of only two Aliens with a medical mask.

Larva Labs offers its own marketplace to buy and sell CryptoPunks. The largest sale on the Larva Labs platform happened on Dec. 9, 2021 with a sale of $10.3 million.

One Punk appears twice on the list below thanks to its rare traits. There have been over 12,000 transactions of CryptoPunks in the last 12 months at the time of writing.

The floor price, or cheapest price, for a CryptoPunk is currently 63 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $239,000 at the time of writing.

Here are the top 10 selling CryptoPunks sales of all time.

1. CryptoPunk #7523

Sold Jun. 10, 2021

Price $11.8 million

Traits: Alien (9), Earring (2459), Knitted Cap (419), Medical Mask (175)

2. CryptoPunk #4156

Sold Dec. 9, 2021

Price: $10.3 million

Traits: Ape (24), Bandana (481)

3. CryptoPunk #3100

Sold Mar. 11, 2021

Price: $7.6 million

Traits: Alien (9), Headband (406)

4. CryptoPunk #7804

Sold: Mar. 11, 2021

Price: $7.6 million

Traits: Alien (9), Cap Forward (254), Pipe (317), Small Shades (378)

5. CryptoPunk #8857

Sold: Sep. 11, 2021

Price: $6.6 million

Traits: Zombie (88), Wild Hair (447), 3D Glasses (286)

6. CrytpoPunk #5217

Sold Jul. 30, 2021

Price: $5.5 million

Traits: Ape (24), Gold Chain (169), Knitted Cap (419)

7. CryptoPunk #7252

Sold: Aug. 24, 2021

Price: $5.3 million

Traits: Zombie (88), Chinstrap (282), Earring (2459), Crazy Hair (414)

8. CryptoPunk #6275

Sold: Sep. 4, 2021

Price: $5.1 million

Traits: Zombie (88), Shadow Beard (526), Mohawk Dark (429)

9. CryptoPunk #2338

Sold: Aug. 6, 2021

Price: $4.3 million

Traits: Zombie (88), Mohawk Thin (441)

10. CryptoPunk #6275

Sold: Sep 4, 2021

Price: $3.9 million

Traits: Zombie (88), Shadow Beard (526), Mohawk Dark (429)

Photo: Courtesy of Pixabay

MARKETS
#Cryptopunks#Larva Labs#Nft#Sotheby#Aliens
