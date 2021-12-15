OneWater Marine To Acquire 80% Stake In Quality Boats For Undisclosed Sum

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Global Medical REIT. (NYSE:GLOBAL) announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share. On Thursday, Global Medical REIT will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.205 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

