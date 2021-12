DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2021 — As COVID variants continue to spread and individuals struggle with lingering effects long after the initial infection, the American Heart Association has announced a $10 million research initiative to fund new studies into the long-term effects of the deadly coronavirus and its impact on the body’s cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems. The Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization focused on heart and brain health and research for all, is continuing to build the body of science related to the causes and impacts of COVID-19 and treatments.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO