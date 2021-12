Tom Brady being shut out against the New Orleans Saints could mean bad news for the Carolina Panthers over the final three games of the season. It was certainly surprising to see Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fail to conjure up even a single point in a loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football. This is a game the Carolina Panthers should also have been monitoring closely, with the team set to take on their NFC South divisional rivals over their final three contests before the 2021 campaign comes to a conclusion.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO