Band of Horses delays ﻿’Things Are Great’﻿ album to March: “Gotta just roll with the punches”

Since releasing the mega-hit “Shut Up and Dance” in 2014, WALK THE MOON certainly hasn’t shut up, but definitely has kept dancing. The trio has followed “Shut Up and Dance” with singles including 2017’s “One Foot” and this year’s “Can You Handle My Love??”, the lead track off the new WTM album, HEIGHTS. While those tunes haven’t quite matched the record-breaking feats of “Shut Up and Dance,” they’ve marked important creative steps for the group.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO