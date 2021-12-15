ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Band of Horses delays ﻿’Things Are Great’﻿ album to March: “Gotta just roll with the punches”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBand of Horses‘ new album Things Are Great will be arriving a little later than expected. The record was originally set to drop on...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisnewsnow.com

WALK THE MOON reflects on success of “Shut Up and Dance”: “It’s magic every single night”

Since releasing the mega-hit “Shut Up and Dance” in 2014, WALK THE MOON certainly hasn’t shut up, but definitely has kept dancing. The trio has followed “Shut Up and Dance” with singles including 2017’s “One Foot” and this year’s “Can You Handle My Love??”, the lead track off the new WTM album, HEIGHTS. While those tunes haven’t quite matched the record-breaking feats of “Shut Up and Dance,” they’ve marked important creative steps for the group.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Band Of Horses#Abc Audio
illinoisnewsnow.com

nothing,nowhere. announces 2022 headlining tour dates

Nothing,nowhere. is bringing everything everywhere on tour next year. The “Fake Friend” artist has announced a U.S. headlining trek for 2022. The outing, which will feature openers including POORSTACY and carolesdaughter on select dates, will launch April 21 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and will wrap up May 27 in New York City.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
illinoisnewsnow.com

Glass Animals, Tame Impala playing 2022 BUKU festival in New Orleans

Glass Animals and Tame Impala will be playing the 2022 BUKU Music + Art Project festival, held March 25-26 in New Orleans. The bill also includes Kennyhoopla and Taking Back Sunday. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit TheBUKUProject.com. Both Glass Animals and Tame Impala will also be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Rubber Band Gun – Cashes Out

Rubber Band Gun’s LP Cashes Out has a nostalgic sound that is undeniably magnetic. The work seems as if it was taken out of the 1970s or 1980s. It’s a medley of sounds that show just how dedicated the band is to creating a sound that refuses to fit into a singular mold.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
soultracks.com

Stars unite around ailing Kangol Kid of UTFO

(December 12, 2021) One of our great friends, "Bowlegged Lou" George of Full Force, has updated us on the health of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, who is hospitalized, battling colon cancer. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid and his partners Educated Rapper (d. 2017), Doctor Ic and Mix Master...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy