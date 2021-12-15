Oh, and then a game broke out… (Steph 2,977 + counting)

The Golden State Warriors continued their road trip after two days off with a contest against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. With Jordan Poole entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols (by my count the first Warrior to miss games due to COVID-19 this year), and the rest of the NBA, NFL, and much of the US and the world reeling from recent surges in case counts, the game of basketball (and sports in general) are in perspective not the most important things in the universe. But after over two years of fears and worries, with no end in sight, I’ll be honest – a good, competitive game of basketball is a welcome distraction for the 2 or so hours that it is played. And the Warriors and Celtics played a great one this afternoon! It had big runs, great defense, great offense beating great offense, and of course, most exciting for us Warriors fans, a Dubs win on the road to push their record to 24-5 and seal a winning road trip. Their 111-107 victory over the Celtics today means a rest day tomorrow for most of the Dubs starters, who are looking a little worn down after 29 games.

