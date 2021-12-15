ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Oh, and then a game broke out… (Steph 2,977 + counting)

By Chris L
San Jose Mercury News (blog)
 5 days ago

I was sort of surprised somehow. Because I was worn out by the chasing. Not as worn out as Steph seemed to be, but worn out nonetheless. And what was being chased exactly? Surely not actually a record. (At this point the record was going to show up on its...

blogs.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllRaptors

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins Not Joining Warriors in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter will all be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, the team announced. That'll give the Warriors nine available players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the seventh and 14th picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala reveals Jimmy Butler’s true feelings on Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is putting together another solid season. Klay Thompson has even argued he’s having an All-Star season. But that’s another discussion. Wiggins is one of the Warriors’ most trusted players offensively and defensively. When it comes to Andre Iguodala, the trust he has...
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Jonathan Kuminga flashes potential in Warriors’ blowout loss to Raptors

TORONTO — Early in the Warriors’ 119-100 loss to the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night, rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga took two dribbles into the key and, with three defenders in front of him, leaped toward the rim. Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby quickly gave up...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Robert Burns
Person
Andrew Luck
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Spike Lee
Person
Looney
San Jose Mercury News (blog)

Road Warriors (Warriors 111, Celtics 107) + Warriors / Raptors Open Thread

The Golden State Warriors continued their road trip after two days off with a contest against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. With Jordan Poole entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols (by my count the first Warrior to miss games due to COVID-19 this year), and the rest of the NBA, NFL, and much of the US and the world reeling from recent surges in case counts, the game of basketball (and sports in general) are in perspective not the most important things in the universe. But after over two years of fears and worries, with no end in sight, I’ll be honest – a good, competitive game of basketball is a welcome distraction for the 2 or so hours that it is played. And the Warriors and Celtics played a great one this afternoon! It had big runs, great defense, great offense beating great offense, and of course, most exciting for us Warriors fans, a Dubs win on the road to push their record to 24-5 and seal a winning road trip. Their 111-107 victory over the Celtics today means a rest day tomorrow for most of the Dubs starters, who are looking a little worn down after 29 games.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Pacers#W
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Was LeBron James to blame for Anthony Davis’ latest injury?

LeBron James appeared to set off a chain reaction on Friday that led to another injury for star teammate Anthony Davis. Davis injured his knee in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 110-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. James pushed off on Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who then fell into Davis’ left knee.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas’ immediate 2-word reaction on playing for Lakers with LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James’ Luxury Car Collection: The Impressive Selection Of The King

LeBron James is unarguably one of the greatest superstars of all time. The King was drafted No. 1 in the 2003 Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and never looked back after winning Rookie of the Year. The 6’9” locomotive has dominated all aspects of the NBA game, from scoring to being one of the best passers we have ever seen. As a result, James currently stands with 4 championships and 4 Finals MVPs along with 2 MVPs and a whopping 17 All-Star appearances.
NBA
NBC Sports

Watch Isaiah Thomas get standing ovation, score 19 in Lakers return

Isaiah Thomas has been waiting for his chance, and Friday night he made the most of it. Signed to a 10-day hardship contract by the Lakers after the team had four players out due to COVID-19 protocols (and a couple just returned), Thomas got a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd when he first entered the game.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy