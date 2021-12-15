ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Low-income New Yorkers eligible for $100M in rent relief through municipalities

By Johan Sheridan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIKgb_0dNOGxnc00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that a $100 million fund is available for New Yorkers struggling to make rent. The supplemental funding is aimed at low-income tenants facing homelessness or eviction.

U.S. rents jumped in October compared to 2020

“Everyone deserves the dignity of a roof over their head, yet the pandemic has inflamed housing insecurity and made it difficult for many New Yorkers to pay their rent,” Hochul said. “With far too many pushed to the brink of homelessness, this assistance, the first of its kind in many counties outside New York City, will provide a stop gap measure to keep struggling renters in their homes, while helping those in the shelter system secure permanent housing.”

The New York State Rental Supplement Program requires counties to opt-in to help homeless people and families access rent aid so they can move out of shelters. A release from Hochul’s office said their aim is to let individual counties customize a program to meet the needs of their underserved populations. It will be administered by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (ODTA).

Part of the fiscal year 2022 budget, the Rental Supplement Program will gives the lion’s share—roughly $68 million—to New York City, and the remaining $32 million throughout the state. To be eligible, households must make below 50% of the area median income—regardless of immigration status—with those earning under 30% getting top priority.

The money can only be used for rent, with local social service districts determining coverage for arrears, which can only be paid with local funds. Rental supplements will fund 85% of local fair market rent values, with localities able to pay up to 100% with local funds. The announcement from the governor’s office said, “A household receiving the supplement will contribute no more than 30 percent of their total earned income toward their monthly rent.”

$125M in state funding available for landlord rent relief in New York

Counties or localities that opt-in have to submit a distribution plan to OTDA. They can administer their allocation directly or delegate it to another public agency, contractor, or non-profit organization.







Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, December 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “We must stay vigilant against the winter COVID-19 surge by taking the proper precautions against the spread of this virus,” Gov. Hochul said. “This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless. We have […]
ALBANY, NY


Restaurants anxious as omicron, high food costs take toll

DETROIT, M.I. (AP) — While restaurants in the U.S. and United Kingdom are open without restrictions and often bustling, they are entering their second winter of the coronavirus pandemic anxious about what’s ahead: They’re squeezed by labor shortages and skyrocketing food costs and the omicron variant is looming. “I’m extremely worried. I’ve never felt like we […]
RESTAURANTS




Omicron detected in 89 countries and cases are doubling fast, says World Health Organization

(CBS) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries, and COVID-19 cases involving the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission and not just infections acquired abroad, the World Health Organization said Saturday. Omicron’s “substantial growth advantage” over the Delta variant means it is likely to […]
WORLD


Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they are having zero success. That total lack of approvals is creating new tensions within the military, even as the vast majority of the armed forces have gotten vaccinated. The services, urgently trying to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH


