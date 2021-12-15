Berlin, Cromwell police searching for person involved in armed robberies

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Berlin and Cromwell police are searching for a person involved in armed robberies in both towns Wednesday morning.

In Berlin, police said there was an armed robbery at the Citgo on New Britain Road just after 7 a.m. The suspect, described as a dark-skinned man, wearing a mask and a black hoodie, displayed a handgun.

The suspect was seen driving a black Ford F150 driving northbound on Route 9 in Cromwell.

A few minutes later, around 7:13 a.m., Cromwell police responded to the Krauszer’s on Berlin Road for the report of an armed robbery.

Cromwell Police Department

Cromwell Police Department

The suspect entered the business, displayed a gun, and demanded money from the register. The suspect was seen in a black Ford F150.

Cromwell police said the suspect and vehicle are believed to be involved in similar incidents in surrounding towns.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Berlin or Cromwell police.

Stay updated at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.