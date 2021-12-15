ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krugman: The bogus bashing of Biden’s Build Back Better

By Paul Krugman
East Bay Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild Back Better — the Biden administration’s effort to create a better future for America — is resting on a political knife edge. It’s anyone’s guess whether it will become law. What we do know is that to make it through Congress, it will have to weather a perfect storm of...

Business Insider

Manchin 'refused' to take White House call as top Biden officials sought to 'head him off' before tanking the Build Back Better bill on Fox News: report

Manchin "refused to take a call from White House staff" before his Build Back Better announcement, per Politico. Less than half an hour before his Fox News interview, Manchin told an aide to call the White House. Biden officials tried to intercept Manchin but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

Joe Manchin Just Tore Out the Heart of Biden’s Agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin delivered a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. The conservative Democrat from West Virginia said he can no longer support the Build Back Better social spending plan, nor would he be in favor of changing filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislation. “I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Manchin upends Biden's agenda, won't back $2 trillion bill

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin all but delivered a death blow to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic initiative, throwing his party’s agenda into jeopardy, infuriating the White House and leaving angry colleagues desperate to salvage what’s left of a top priority.The West Virginia senator’s brazen announcement, delivered on “Fox News Sunday” after only a cursory heads-up to the president’s staff, potentially derails not only Biden’s “Build Back Better Act,” but sparks fresh questions over passing voting rights legislation and potentially other significant bills that would require his vote in the 50-50 Senate. Republicans heralded Manchin for a maverick move...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Joe Manchin Says He’s A No Vote On Build Back Better Act, Sidelining A Cornerstone Of Joe Biden’s Agenda

UPDATED, with White House comment: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has given Joe Biden’s administration a lump of coal for the holidays, saying in an interview that he will be a “no” vote on the Build Back Better Act, the cornerstone of the White House’s social and climate agenda. Manchin’s vote is critical to the chances of the legislation passing, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the likelihood that Democrats will get no Republicans to back the bill. “If I can’t go home an explain it, to the people in West Virginia, I cannot vote for it,” Manchin said in an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Maria Bartiromo challenges Michigan Rep. Dingell over Biden’s Build Back Better plan, term limits

FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, pressed Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., on the cost for Build Back Better, its potential impact on the economy, and her stance on term limits in Congress. Rep. Dingell argued on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday that President Biden deserves credit for wage increases for American workers despite rampant inflation, as consumer prices skyrocket to a 39-year-high before the holidays.
MICHIGAN STATE

