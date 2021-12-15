All Activity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLot of momentum or talk on Twitter of stewert flip, and just got the from Harris… def having fun. So he's now comparing Tom Herman with Jimbo? I think we're all tired. Having fun yet? There's more. Today and later. Harris will sign later this week, according to...

www.hornsports.com

LonghornCountry

Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

Gary Patterson wants to coach again and Texas needs help defensively. Who says no to a deal like this?. As of now, not Patterson. According to reports from 247Sports, Patterson met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwitkowski Thursday to discuss joining the staff in 2022. Patterson was considered a hot name this offseason to be in the running for another program after over two decades with TCU.
thedailytexan.com

Texas wins if, loses if: West Virginia

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the November 19 Double Coverage flipbook. In his first season as Texas football head coach, Steve Sarkisian is setting records — just not good ones. After losing to Kansas in overtime on a 2-point conversion, Sarkisian became the first Texas head coach in program history to begin his first year 4–6. If the Longhorns want to finish the season strong, they are going to need a win on the road in Morgantown this Saturday to battle for bowl eligibility.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
Golf.com

Tiger Woods caught up with an old friend | PNC Diary, Day 3

ORLANDO, Fla. — Let’s start today’s diary entry with a PSA: Not all pro-am participants are particularly good golfers. This often puts the ability of their professional competitors in stark relief. On Friday at the PNC Pro-Am, as all the photographers in north-central Florida aimed their lenses at Tiger and Charlie Woods, the man directly to their right hit for a Bad Range Session triple crown: He chunked one. He thinned the next. Flustered, he rushed his third, set up his next ball too close to the rope on the ground and then caught it with his followthrough, sending a surprise up and down the range.
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
WESH

Orange Bowl Classic canceled due to COVID protocols

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Orange Bowl Classic basketball game that would have put Florist State against the University of Central Florida has been canceled. The Seminoles' made the announcement on their website, citing COVID protocols as the reason for the cancelation. The game was scheduled for Saturday at 3:30...
