All Activity

ORLANDO, Fla. — Let’s start today’s diary entry with a PSA: Not all pro-am participants are particularly good golfers. This often puts the ability of their professional competitors in stark relief. On Friday at the PNC Pro-Am, as all the photographers in north-central Florida aimed their lenses at Tiger and Charlie Woods, the man directly to their right hit for a Bad Range Session triple crown: He chunked one. He thinned the next. Flustered, he rushed his third, set up his next ball too close to the rope on the ground and then caught it with his followthrough, sending a surprise up and down the range.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO