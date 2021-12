The Gwinnett County Board of Education developed two vastly different redistricting proposals with the help of state officials. One would change the school board district for about 27,000 people. The other would change the district for more than 300,000 people, about a third of the residents of the fast-growing county. The school board is asking residents to say which they prefer to guide the state legislators who will ultimately determine the boundaries of Gwinnett’s five school board districts.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO