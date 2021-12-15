ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu injured and on crutches ahead of final

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu is on crutches after sustaining a foot injury ahead of Saturday's final. The TV presenter confirmed to the BBC on Wednesday she had been unable to train this week due to ligament damage. However, she and her partner Kai Widdrington are still hopeful...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Strictly star AJ Odudu reveals she is ‘unable to stand on right foot’ due to injury days before final

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu has shared an update on the injury that might keep her from participating in the final this weekend.It was reported that Odudu was on crutches after sustaining an injury in her foot, but no more details were known.However, following an appearance on Strictly’s companion show It Takes Two on Wednesday (15 December), Odudu confirmed that she is “unable to stand on [her] right foot” and currently needs crutches to walk.Fighting back tears, she said: “I'm upset because, yeah, I’ve suffered an injury. I don’t know when it happened but, essentially, I have issues...
Hello Magazine

David Walliams pays tribute following sad death of beloved BGT star

David Walliams has paid a heartfelt tribute following the sad passing of one of Britain's Got Talent's stars, David J Watson. Retired NHS worker David died on Thursday 9 December, having appeared on the ITV talent show 12 times. WATCH: David Walliams Is Back With Hansel And Gretel. The author...
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing.The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.The reaction of all reactions. HUGE congratulations Rose and Giovanni! #Strictly@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/OrRszOBYWi— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021Reacting to their win, Ayling-Ellis told Pernice: “I just want to say you’re so...
Hello Magazine

Claudia Winkleman makes rare personal comment ahead of Strictly final

Strictly Come Dancing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly try their best to stay impartial during the series, but Claudia couldn't help but speak out about the devastating news that AJ Odudu has had to pull out last minute. The star posted a photograph of AJ with her dance partner...
BBC

Star Hobson: The short life and death of a beloved toddler

In her 16 short months, Star Hobson lived a life in two halves - the first filled with the warmth of true love, the second with cold, callous mistreatment. Concerns were raised. Star's family say they tried to warn authorities. So how did a little girl adored by so many end up dead after months of physical and emotional abuse?
Deadline

‘Strictly Come Dancing’: ‘EastEnders’ Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis Becomes First Deaf Winner Of BBC One Competition Series

Rose Ayling-Ellis, the actress who this year became the first deaf contestant on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, is now also the first deaf winner of the British dance competition series, after triumphing in its 19th season. Ayling-Ellis shared her win with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice—prevailing over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who together comprised the series’ first same-sex partnership. Ayling-Ellis is best known on the acting side for her turn as Frankie Lewis in BBC One’s long-running soap opera, EastEnders. The 27-year-old performer and advocate of deaf awareness has also previously appeared in the series Summer of Rockets and Casualty, among other projects. Live shows for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 19th season kicked off on September 25. Additional non-professional contestants included actresses Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn, actor and comedian Robert Webb, actor Greg Wise, rugby pundit (and former player) Ugo Monye, comedian and talk show panelist Judi Love (of ITV’s Loose Women), Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, entrepreneur Sara Davies, singer-songwriter Tom Fletcher (of the pop band McFly), chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay, journalist and TV presenter Dan Walker, actor and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, and TV presenter AJ Odudu.  
BBC

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies aged 53

Il Divo's Carlos Marin has died aged 53, the classical group has announced. Marin would be "missed by his friends, family and fans", a statement on social media said. "There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos." The group had said they were praying for Marin's recovery after...
BBC

Star Hobson murder: Savannah Brockhill jailed for 25 years

A woman who murdered her partner's 16-month-old daughter has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years. Savannah Brockhill caused "catastrophic" injuries to Star Hobson, whose mother Frankie Smith was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing the toddler's death. Judge Mrs Justice Lambert said Star's "short life was...
BBC

Star Hobson babysitter criticises social services response

Star Hobson's former babysitter - the first person to raise concerns about the murdered toddler - has said her warnings were not taken seriously. Hollie Jones, 18, lodged an anonymous tip-off with Bradford City Council over her worries about Star's mother Frankie Smith and partner Savannah Brockhill. She said the...
BBC

Terminally ill man, 93, granted final Christmas wish

A terminally ill 93-year-old has been granted his final Christmas wish of hearing live music one last time. Dick Hockridge, from Sunderland, is an end-of-life patient who has always loved jazz. His family made an appeal on social media asking for someone to sing to him before he passes. BBC...
