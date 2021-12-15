UK energy price cap may be reviewed every three months - Ofgem

("Hurricane" or the "Company") Hurricane Energy plc, the UK based oil and gas company, provides an update on its activities in the Greater Warwick Area ("GWA"). As announced on 14 October 2021, the GWA Joint Venture ("JV") has been engaging with the Oil & Gas Authority (the "OGA") on the technical re-evaluation and interpretation of the GWA licence potential, and requesting a regulatory amendment of the obligation to drill a well on the P1368(S) Lincoln licence, which must be commenced on or before 30 June 2022, to a later commencement date. The OGA has indicated, as part of its considerations, that it is not content to support a deferral of the obligation well unless the GWA JV partners satisfy the OGA that they will be able to fund an obligation well in a timely manner.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO