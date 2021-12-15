ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK energy price cap may be reviewed every three months - Ofgem

 3 days ago

(Alliance News) - Britain's energy price cap could be reviewed every three months or replaced altogether by a six-month fixed tariff under plans unveiled by regulator Ofgem following a flood of supplier failures. The watchdog has set out three possible changes to the cap as part of a major...

