Vox Media, owner of New York magazine, the Verge and Vox, has inked a deal to buy Group Nine, home to Thrillist, The Dodo and NowThis, creating a new digital media juggernaut. Terms of the all-stock deal were not disclosed late Monday. Vox Media shareholders will own approximately 75 percent of the company, with Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff running the combined company. Group Nine Media shareholders will own about 25 percent, according to Axios. The digital media publishers said the merger is expected to close in early 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO