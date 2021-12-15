ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood liquor stores burglarized minutes apart, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 5 days ago

A pair of North Side liquor stores were burglaries just minutes apart from one another Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Two male suspects broke the front glass door of a liquor store in the 4900-block of North Damen Avenue at about 2:32 a.m., police said. They then stole liquor bottles and cash, police said.

About eight minutes later, police said two male suspects broke the front glass door of a liquor store in the 1900-block of West Lawrence Avenue. The suspects took a cash register and fled, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with either burglary. Area Three detectives are investigating.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

