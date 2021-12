Improving energy efficiency is a permanent quest for power designers, and from the early days of germanium rectifiers to today’s wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductors, there’s a long history of technical evolution. With the urgency to reduce CO2 emissions, improving efficiency is not enough, and we are facing a drastic change in our society and in everything we do. The latest COP26 and reports published by the United Nations confirm the strategic importance of that, and part of the solution resides in moving from a carbon-based industry to a carbon-free one.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO