Blaze traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 13 hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and three people, including a Chicago Firefighter, are in critical condition after a fire in Belmont Central. The fire is believed to have started in the basement of an apartment building, located at 3138 N. Marmora Ave. Officials have not identified the person who died. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the firefighter in critical condition at Loyola Medical Center. CFD said the firefighter had just celebrated his 1-year anniversary on the job. The fire was put out by 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A brother and sister who live on the first floor of the apartment building heard their dog barking and realized the building was on fire. They saw a burst of flames and evacuated. CFD will be doing a canvas of the neighborhood in and around the 3100 block of N. Marmora at 10am, due to a civilian fatality, passing out fire saftey and smoke alarms. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 16, 2021 CFD will pass out smoke alarms in the area Thursday morning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO