ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Boca Raton-based Polen Capital inks acquisition for $8.2B firm

By Ashley Garrett
South Florida Business Journal
South Florida Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Polen Capital, a Boca Raton-based asset manager, will expand into the high-yield market with its acquisition of Waltham, Massachusetts-based DDJ Capital Management. In a release, Polen said the acquisition will help it expand beyond growth equity offerings to meet increased client demand for income solutions. The firm posted a 25% spike...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Local law firm helps broker $5.7B car dealership acquisition

TAMPA — Hill Ward Henderson shareholders Katherine Frazier and Kevin Sutton represented Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) in an acquisition that will add some $5.7 billion to the Duluth, Ga.-based auto retail and service company. Asbury, according to a news release, acquired Sandy, Utah-based Larry H. Miller Dealerships, whose...
TAMPA, FL
AL.com

Regions acquiring Virginia-based mergers and acquisitions firm

Birmingham’s Regions Financial Corp. will acquire Clearsight Advisors, Inc., a McLean, Va.-based mergers and acquisitions firm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Clearsight specializes in the technology, professional, data and information services, and digital and technology-enabled services industries. Regions Financial plans to incorporate Clearsight into its capital markets division. Regions’ acquisition of Clearsight is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boca Raton#Assets Under Management#Ddj Capital Management#Operating Committee#Polen Capital#Colchester Partners Llc#Karven Llc#Greenberg Traurig Llp#Berkshire Global Advisors#Goodwin Procter Llp
therealdeal.com

Rockpoint Group buys waterfront Boca Raton hotel for $38M

Rockpoint Group bought the Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton for $37.9 million. The Boston-based real estate private equity firm bought the waterfront property at 999 East Camino Real, records show. Seller BB Hotel Owner JV is managed by Clifford and Matthew Lane, state corporate records show. The deal for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Florida Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.” About BizEquity BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Philadelphia Business Journal

Malvern-based Saint-Gobain expanding North American operations with $2.3B acquisition

French construction materials company Saint-Gobain, which has its North American headquarters in Malvern, is acquiring GCP Applied Technologies for $2.3 billion in cash. Saint-Gobain hopes the acquisition of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based GCP, a chemical and materials maker, will allow the construction giant to expand its North American operations and further its strategy as a "worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction," according to the company.
MALVERN, PA
South Florida Business Journal

Majority, a fintech serving migrant workers, will open Miami HQ

Majority, a financial tech firm that provides mobile banking services to immigrants, will open a headquarters in Miami after raising $27 million from investors. The company is rolling out its banking services to migrants across the U.S. who do not have Social Security numbers, which can limit access to financial services such as debit cards and low-fee money transfers.
MIAMI, FL
Hotel Online

Newbond Holdings Acquires Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton

NEW YORK – December 7, 2021 – Newbond Holdings, a vertically integrated real estate investment and operating platform founded by Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian, announced the acquisition of the Waterstone Resort & Marina Boca Raton. This transaction marks Newbond’s second Florida hotel investment following the firm’s official launch earlier in the year.
ECONOMY
South Florida Business Journal

Banking & Finance Roundup: Apollo Global Management inks big lease deal in Miami’s Brickell

This week's banking and finance news. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Business Journal

Amazon distribution center to replace Tamarac office after $16M sale

An affiliate of Butters Construction & Development acquired a Tamarac office building for $16.23 million with plans to replace it with an Amazon.com distribution center. BOF FL 5601 Hiatus LLC, an affiliate of Atlanta-based Bridge Investment Group, sold the 100,980-square-foot office building at 5601 N. Hiatus Road to Hiatus Industrial Venture LLC. Malcolm Butters, CEO of the Coconut Creek-based developer, manages the buyer, according to city records filed during the approval process.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Business Journal

Executive Profile: SpringBig CEO Jeffrey Harris on taking the company public

"We had to decide: How do we want to participate?" he says. The South Florida Business Journal is seeking nominations for the 2022 Influential Business Women awards program. Nominees should have strong records of leadership, performance and innovation in their industries plus meaningful community involvement. PLEASE READ BELOW BEFORE MAKING YOUR NOMINATION.
BUSINESS
South Florida Business Journal

South Florida Business Journal

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida

Comments / 0

Community Policy