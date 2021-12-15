ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron: Variant to become dominant strain in EU by mid-January, official says

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oe7bx_0dNOCJ4k00

STRASBOURG, France — The omicron coronavirus variant likely will become the dominant strain in the European Union by the middle of next month, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

According to The Associated Press, the prediction came Wednesday as Von der Leyen spoke at a European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg, France.

“Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic,” she said, according to the AP.

More than 300 million people – or 66.6% of the EU’s population – in the 27-nation bloc are fully vaccinated, and 62 million have received a third “booster” shot, she said.

“Initial data from omicron shows us that this triple jab is the best protection against the new variant,” Von der Leyen said, adding that the EU can produce more than 300 million vaccine doses per month.

The news came just one day after a preliminary South African study found that the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is about 70% effective at preventing hospitalizations but offers only 33% protection against infection as the omicron variant drives a resurgence of cases in the country. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, also found that omicron may cause less severe symptoms, according to the AP.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said an initial lab study demonstrated that a booster dose of their vaccine appeared to “neutralize” the omicron variant. The third dose increased neutralizing antibodies against omicron 25-fold compared to two doses, the companies said in a news release. That study also has not been peer-reviewed, the AP reported.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while 77 countries have reported omicron cases, the variant likely has spread to most countries without being detected, according to Agence France-Presse and France 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Omicron#Covid#Eu#The European Union#The European Commission#The Associated Press#European Parliament#Ap#Vonderleyen#South African
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Omicron: Israel to ban travel to US, Canada as variant spreads

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Cabinet has voted to ban Israelis from traveling to the United States, Canada and eight other nations as the omicron coronavirus variant spreads worldwide. According to The Associated Press, the move to add the countries – which also include Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Portugal, Hungary, Belgium,...
WORLD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Military gives German hospital an edge in fighting COVID

WESTERSTEDE, Germany — (AP) — As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm. The region of northwestern Germany it mainly serves has among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pandemic again forces delay in plans for next Davos meeting

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Economic Forum is again delaying its much-ballyhooed annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other elites in Davos, Switzerland, amid new uncertainties about the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The forum, which repeatedly delayed, moved and finally canceled last year's event,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Greece to extend border wall to stop migrants, wants EU help

Greece says it will renew a request for European Union funds in 2022 to extend a border wall along its frontier with Turkey and promised to expand a powerful surveillance network aimed at stopping migrants entering the country illegally.A public order minister, Takis Theodorikakos, told a parliamentary committee that Greece expects some countries bordering the EU to continue to exploit migration to exert political pressure on member states, citing the recent crisis in Belarus on its border with Poland and other EU members.“We have every reason to expect that these kinds of threats will continue,” he said during the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Live updates: France OKs 5-11 shots; Austria ends lockdown

PARIS — France’s health authority has approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11 years old and the government says injections could begin Wednesday.France began vaccinations for children with health risks last week, and the High Authority for Health on Monday expanded its recommendation to include all 5 to 11-year-olds, using Pfizer’s pediatric dose.It cited “the fifth wave due to the delta variant and the appearance of the omicron variant,” and said the decision came after lengthy discussions with ethical committees, medical professionals, parents and teachers. Health Minister Olivier Veran said the injections could begin Wednesday.France is seeing more weekly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy