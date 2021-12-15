ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Coach Stoops and Coach Venables share story on Teddy Lehman's commitment

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNS4N_0dNOC1Gv00

The early signing period is upon us. It’s a day when kids take the first step in realizing their dreams of playing college football. More specifically, athletes who’ve dreamt of playing for the University of Oklahoma or have been wooed by the Sooners over the last few years can start putting pen to paper today to be a part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Oklahoma’s done a great job over the years of unearthing talent and Teddy Lehman was one of those talented kids that flew under the radar according to this story from OU Insider’s Joey Helmer.

Yet, still, while some colleges sent him some letters, he “pretty much, he was an unknown,” then-head coach Lonnie Reed said in a story with The Oklahoman’s George Schroeder. Lehman then set up camps with three Big 12 schools, OU, Oklahoma State and Nebraska. He never made it to either Stillwater or Lincoln, but did make a trip to Norman and, needless to say, impressed. – Helmer, OU Insider

Getting together for Sooner Sports weekly show at Rudy’s BBQ in Norman, Chris Plank was joined by Teddy Lehman, Bob Stoops, and Brent Venables to discuss a variety of football things. But out of it came this gem of a story, which Oklahoma Football shared via their Twitter account.

Lehman, working out for the Sooners amazed with his 4.4 40-yard dash. It was so incredible that Venables didn’t believe it and made the former Sooners’ linebacker run it several more times. According to Venables, not only was it accurate, he got faster as he ran it.

Venables shared a conversation he had with Lehman at one of their recruitment camps in the early 2000s. Venables asked Lehman, “What do you think you’re going to run today? If you run 4.6, I might offer you today. He said, ‘(Speaking as Lehman) if I run 4.6, I’m gonna quit football.”

Lehman got his scholarship offer that day and the rest is history. Lehman went on to win the Butkus Award, be a two-time All-American selection, and win the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award in 2003.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Lehman
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football#American Football#Sooners#Ou Insider#Lincoln#Norman Chris Plank
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Firing

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer opened up to NFL.com about his firing earlier this week. One comment in particular by Meyer is facing heavy scrutiny on social media. Meyer, who was fired “for cause” following a disastrous, drama-filled tenure in Jacksonville, believes things are too fragile with football...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy