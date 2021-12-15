ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Eyewitness News Webcast: Wednesday, December 15th

By Sean Coffey
 5 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several crews responded to a fire in the Back Mountain last night. Plus, a person of interest in a carjacking in Old Forge was taken into custody in Pike County. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

WBRE

‘Project Santa Hazleton to Kentucky’ is underway in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern Pennsylvania is stepping up to help tornado victims in Kentucky. Blaise Alexander of Greater Hazleton and Van Hoekelen Greenhouses teamed up for what’s called “Project Santa Hazleton to Kentucky”. A 53-foot trailer is parked at the car dealership along with the airport beltway. The drive is collecting all sorts […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBRE

‘Operation Kentucky’ sending goods to those impacted by tornados

LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Members of a community are coming together Monday morning to help with disaster relief in Kentucky. Mark Minnier came up with the idea to offer help to those in need in Kentucky who have been impacted by the tornados. With the help of Tracy Boyer and the entire […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBRE

Local business to host fundraiser for Kentucky damage

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)- On Sunday, December 19th, Pulverman in Dallas, PA will be hosting an event in an effort to coordinate relief efforts to get supplies to those devastated by the recent tornadoes. In a statement issued by Pulverman, Human Resource Manager Wally Pilger announced they are asking members of the community to donate what they can. “We will have a truck on-site, so […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBRE

State Police looking for missing woman

MESHOPPEN, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman.   Sherrilyn Bell of Meshoppen was last seen at her residence on November 24 of this year.   Bell is 5’4” tall with hazel eyes, and straight gray hair. If anyone has seen Bell or knows her whereabouts, please contact the Pennsylvania State Gibson Barracks at 570-465-3154. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wind blamed for damage at Dailey Park in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials originally thought damage to Dailey Park was a case of vandalism, but it turns out high winds are to blame. A Christmas display in a local park was damaged on Monday and at first glance, officials thought vandals were to blame. The community came together on Tuesday and used […]
WEST WYOMING, PA
WBRE

Scranton man dies in freight elevator accident at Moosic manufacturing plant

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An investigation is underway following a food manufacturing plant death in Lackawanna County. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, Charles E. Babcock, 47 of Scranton died as a result of multi traumatic injuries after he was accidentally injured in an industrial accident involving a freight elevator. It happened Friday afternoon […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Eyewitness to History: The Longest Night

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — The Longest Night Service held on December 21, the first day of Winter, is a way for people to find some peace during the hectic holiday season. Next Tuesday, December 21, is the shortest day of the year and in 2004 a religious service was held to help people cope with […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Missouri man indicted for making threats towards PSP Stroudsburg

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missouri man has been indicted for making threats towards Pennsylvania State Police. According to a press release from United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges Damian Smith-Birge, 26, of Neosho, Missouri, called the PSP Stroudsburg barracks in November and made threats against law enforcement. Smith-Birge also allegedly referenced […]
MISSOURI STATE
WBRE

Water restored for Scranton businesses and residents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning water main break on Thursday left some Scranton residents and businesses without water all day. As of Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania American Water is reporting that water is restored. Eyewitness News first told you about this water main break that took place at the intersection of Linden Street […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Elmira man sentenced 20 years to life for Park Place murder

(WETM) – Lawrence Williams was sentenced 20 years to life Friday after pleading guilty to second degree murder in connection to the April 14 Park Place shooting that killed 35-year-old Christopher White of Elmira. Police say the shooting was not random and that White had been running away from the shooting from W. Fifth Street […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Hamlin shooting suspect picked up by state police

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect involved in an August shooting in Hamlin was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police Thursday, according to a media release. Police say they obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Donald Frederick Delade, 36, of Lake Ariel, for his involvement in a shooting that happened on August 3, 2021. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Breakfast with Santa at the Pocono Summit firehouse

POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local fire station in the Poconos held a fundraiser Saturday morning with special holiday guests. Santa, an elf, and even the Grinch stopped by the Pocono Summit Firehouse for its first-ever Breakfast with Santa. The station was packed with members of the community, many taking pictures with Santa and […]
POCONO SUMMIT, PA
WBRE

WBRE

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

