Eyewitness News Webcast: Wednesday, December 15th
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several crews responded to a fire in the Back Mountain last night. Plus, a person of interest in a carjacking in Old Forge was taken into custody in Pike County. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
