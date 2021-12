A man going to his mailbox was killed after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night on Greenville Road. It happened a few minutes after 5:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Greenville Road and Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams identified 84-year old James Wells as the man who was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a pickup.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO