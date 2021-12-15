ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

By DEREK GATOPOULOS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ma00R_0dNOAHEs00
Virus Outbreak Greece Vaccination A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday that it expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU within the next few months. It suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shot delivery. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) (Panagiotis Balaskas)

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant.

An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece's highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school.

More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus.

“I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with doctors and receiving scientific data, our family decided to vaccinate our son who is 5 1/2 years old,” Kerameus said before taking her son, Loukas, to get his shot at an Athens hospital.

Italy, Spain and Hungary also expanded their vaccination programs to younger children. European Union regulators last month approved a reduced-dose vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech for use in the 5-11 age group.

A two-month surge in infections across Europe eased slightly in early December, but the appearance of the omicron variant has created uncertainty. Scientists think omicron is highly contagious, but they are not yet sure how dangerous it is.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Tuesday that it expects omicron to dominate infections in the EU within the next few months. It suggested that governments consider travel-related restrictions and press ahead with vaccination campaigns and booster shot delivery.

Vaccines for children are voluntary in all European Union countries and require parental approval.

Authorities in Spain have set ambitious targets for vaccinating younger children before Christmas and the customary family gatherings. Nearly 90% of the country's residents age 12 and older have received two vaccine doses.

Poland, Portugal, Croatia and Slovenia plan to lower their vaccine eligibility age later in the week.

Several hundred people protested Wednesday in front of the government headquarters in Croatia's capital, Zagreb, Wednesday. The protesters chanted “Don’t kill our kids” and “We won't give you our children."

Other EU nations are taking a cautious approach to vaccinating younger children. Germany has started a region-based rollout, the Netherlands is waiting until after the holidays, and France is prioritizing children who suffer from heart and respiratory problems, obesity, and diabetes.

Britain was slower than many European countries to start vaccinating children ages 12-15, and it has not yet approved vaccines for younger children.

Wei Shen Lim, a member of the U.K.’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said the group expected to make a decision before Christmas but was awaiting a recommendation from British regulators.

a

Conservative lawmaker Jeremy Hunt, a former health minister, criticized the delay. “Our regulators, having been the nimblest in the world, are now taking too long,” he said.

___

AP journalists from around Europe contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#European Countries#Eu#Ap#Omicron#Greek#Education#Pfizer Biontech
Tampa Bay Times

European official: Omicron to be dominant variant by mid-January

BRUSSELS — The head of the European Union’s executive branch said Wednesday that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January, amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season. European Commission...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The only exemptions for needing a compelling reason are for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction. "I feel very lucky that I managed to get out of France on the last day that it's possible," said Isla, a student at the Gare du Nord station in Paris with a ticket for one of the last Eurostar trains heading to London before the rules came into force.
TRAVEL
WDBO

Stickers and superheroes: EU starts vaccinating kids 5-11

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greece, Italy and a handful of other European Union nations began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as EU governments braced for the omicron variant to spread quickly during the travel and large gatherings of the holiday season. Acrobats dressed as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

EU countries expected to agree 9-month duration of COVID pass -sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries are expected to agree to limit to nine months the duration of COVID-19 certificates for travel around the bloc, three EU sources told Reuters, but some states are concerned that such a limit could hinder travel. Separately, the EU executive proposed at an internal meeting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Obesity
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Hungary
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News 8 WROC

Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, triggering calls for protests from Paris to Barcelona. As case numbers escalated, alarmed ministers in France, Cyprus and Austria tightened travel restrictions. Paris canceled its New Year’s Eve fireworks. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

German vaccine body recommends COVID shot for some under-12s

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany's vaccination advisory commission STIKO recommended on Thursday that Pfizer-BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine is given to children aged five to 11 with pre-existing conditions and said others could also request it. STIKO said in a statement that it also recommended the vaccine for children...
WORLD
knoxvilletimes.com

15 EU countries to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): Fifteen European Union (EU) countries on Thursday decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in order to prevent irregular immigration of these people. Commissioner of home affairs of the EU Ylva Johansson said that 15 member countries of the union have decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

French authorities said Friday they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute.The decision was announced after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace.European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said France is going to ask for a meeting of the EU-U.K. partnership council, a political body meant to handle post-Brexit issues. “We will also ask, in the coming days, the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings for licenses we are entitled to get,” he told reporters after the Elysee meeting.The U.K. licenses are...
ECONOMY
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas following a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the country’s newly announced measures compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Nightclubs will be closed from December 27 under the new rules, although the Welsh Government has announced a £60 million fund to support any businesses affected by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany getting more vaccines for 'offensive' booster drive

Germany is scrambling to procure more vaccines to fuel what the new health minister on Thursday called a “very offensive" and fast booster strategy that would leave the country better prepared for the onslaught of the new omicron variant.Germany on Wednesday administered nearly 1.5 million shots, its highest one-day total so far. As its vaccination campaign has revved back up, an average of some 988,000 people per day have been vaccinated over the past week.The proportion of Germany's population of 83 million that has been fully vaccinated now stands at 70% — a number that officials, who had set...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Netherlands 'going into lockdown again' to curb omicron

LONDON — (AP) — Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy