UT Promise scholarship covers undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible students

TENNESSEE — A University of Tennessee scholarship program guarantees free tuition and fees for undergraduates at the college’s campuses.

The innovative UT Promise scholarship covers a qualifying student’s ‘last-dollar amount of tuition and mandatory fees after other financial aid is applied,’ according to a release from UT.

UT has campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis and Pulaski.

Eligible students must qualify for the HOPE scholarship and have an annual family household income under $60,000, UT said.

Students are also required to complete volunteer service hours and meet with a volunteer mentor each semester.

Eligible students include graduating high school seniors, transfer students and nontraditional students.

Only students entering UT are eligible; currently enrolled students cannot apply, the university said.

