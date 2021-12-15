ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

UT Promise scholarship covers undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible students

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Eligible students must qualify for the HOPE scholarship and have an annual family household income under $60,000, UT said.

TENNESSEE — A University of Tennessee scholarship program guarantees free tuition and fees for undergraduates at the college’s campuses.

The innovative UT Promise scholarship covers a qualifying student’s ‘last-dollar amount of tuition and mandatory fees after other financial aid is applied,’ according to a release from UT.

UT has campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis and Pulaski.

Eligible students must qualify for the HOPE scholarship and have an annual family household income under $60,000, UT said.

Students are also required to complete volunteer service hours and meet with a volunteer mentor each semester.

Eligible students include graduating high school seniors, transfer students and nontraditional students.

Only students entering UT are eligible; currently enrolled students cannot apply, the university said.

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

