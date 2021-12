Let’s start at the very beginning. Can you tell us how you got involved in composing, and what was your very first piece of gear?. Everything started at the beginning of high school. I started to play the guitar and to sing in some bands. At home from the very beginning, instead of learning to play songs properly, I used to spend my time recording ideas on a double-deck cassette overdubbing all the parts, recording guitar and wood sticks on pillows with headphones reversed. One day a friend lent me a general MIDI sequencer and generator, and I was blown away about the possibility of working on 16 different tracks simultaneously. The week after I bought my first workstation, a Roland XP 50, my first multi Fx, A sony Hr-Mp5, and my first 4 track recorder Fostex. The next steps were two samplers, an AKAI MPC 2000, an Emu ESI 4000, and a Lexicon Mpx.

