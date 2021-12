NEW BETHLEHEM – Students in Gretchen Kunselman’s first grade class at Redbank Valley Primary School have written the following letters to Santa. I think you are fun. Thank you so much for my presents last year. This year may I please have an iPad and a cell phone? Also, could you please bring my mom a new puppy? I have tried to be really good this year! I will leave milk and cookies for you and tomatoes for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!

