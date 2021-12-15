Deer Hunting Cow Lick

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve got a mule deer hangin’ on my wall from northern New Mexico, so I could relate...

www.caprockcourier.com

Field & Stream

The 9 Best Late-Season Deer Foods and How to Hunt Them

Knowing what deer are eating is important throughout the fall, but in the late season, it’s pretty much the entire ball game. During the rut, grabbing a bite to eat was an afterthought for bucks, but right now and in the weeks to come, choosing a prime food source is key to their survival. Sure there’s some secondary breeding happening, and bucks are still banging antlers and posturing to prove who’s boss. But this is all happening at, or around, the best food sources in the area.
WOWK 13 News

Deer kills during WV gun hunting season up over 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season went up 10% compared with a year ago, wildlife officials said. Hunters killed 42,674 deer from Nov. 22 through Dec. 5. There were 38,785 deer killed during the 2020 period, according to preliminary data released Thursday […]
The Columbus Dispatch

Changes have reshaped Ohio’s deer hunting seasons

Ohio’s deer gun week numbers look fairly stable through a two- and four-year window, though the view leaves out significant historical perspectives. Hunters, most wielding rifles and shotguns, checked 70,413 whitetails during the seven-day season that closed last Sunday at one-half hour after sunset. The deer take lines up closely with last year’s...
State
New Mexico State
Bangor Daily News

Killing and processing a deer deepens connections to age-old hunting traditions

I knew it was dead. The small buck swayed back and forth and fell to the ground. I took my phone from the pocket of my orange vest, and with quivering fingers, called my mom. We both cried. My tears were tears of relief that I had made a good shot, and excitement and disbelief that everything had come together. I hadn’t missed, the deer didn’t smell me and bolt, and I hadn’t been scrolling on my phone when he walked by.
erienewsnow.com

7 Deer Taken During 2-Day Presque Isle Deer Hunt

A total of seven antlerless deer were taken during Presque Isle State Park's two-day hunt this week. Wednesday, six deer were harvested by 37 participating hunters. Only one deer was taken Thursday when 24 hunters participated. The hunt helps maintain a healthy number of deer within the ecosystem and Presque...
Morgan Messenger

Everyday Outdoors: Late season deer hunting

After West Virginia’s general firearms season ends in early December, there are still plenty of deer hunting opportunities available in the Mountain State. Depending on which county you hunt, there may be one or more antlerless seasons, muzzleloader season, as well as late archery. This is also a great time of the year to learn a few things about your local deer herd.
Observer

Time is running out to hunt a deer this season

Fire arms season for big-game has ended and deer hunters are trying to fill their remaining deer tags using muzzleloaders, bow or cross bow. The weather has not been ideal for deer hunting this year, but it is what it is. On the plus side, anyone who has hunted or spent any amount of time in the outdoors knows that it seems whenever deer season comes to an end, the deer come out of the wood work.
deeranddeerhunting.com

The 7 Funniest Deer Hunting Posts of All Time

Deer hunting is a time-honored tradition and, for many of us, a 24/7 lifestyle. I’ve had the good fortune of spending the past 27+ years of my life living the dream of getting to think about deer hunting “for a living,” and most of that time has been in serious, reflective thought. My job is to report the facts, foster this wholesome lifestyle and recruit our next generations of hunters. But there are times when we keep it light, as they say, and find humor in some of those things we deal with on the daily.
travelexperta.com

How To Use Rain To Your Advantage When Hunting Deer

For many deer hunters, rainy weather can be a nuisance. It interferes with their ability to see and it makes the ground slippery. This is often when they get discouraged and quit for the day. However, there are still plenty of benefits that come from hunting during bad weather if you know how to use rain to your advantage!
starvedrock.media

Hunting guide says 2021 deer season produced average totals

(The Center Square) – Firearm deer hunting season started off strong in 2021, with 50,300 deer killed the first weekend. But the numbers dropped during the second weekend to 21,375 deer. The 2021 preliminary harvest for the 7-day 2021 Illinois Firearm Deer Season wound up with 71,675 deer reported,...
US News and World Report

Vermont's Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Season Ends on Sunday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's deer hunting season is coming to a close. The muzzleloader season, which started a week ago, ends on Sunday. The archery season runs through Wednesday. Hunters are allowed to take no more than four deer per year and only one legal buck, according to...
kchanews.com

Iowa’s Second Shotgun Deer Hunting Season Ends Sunday

Iowa’s second shotgun deer hunting season comes to a close this Sunday, with the late muzzleloader hunting period following from December 20th to January 10th. Iowa DNR Conservation Officer for Howard and Chickasaw counties, Marc Waterlander, says if you haven’t yet ventured out for shotgun deer hunting, don’t be surprised if ammo is a little tricky to find.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine deer hunt enters final days for muzzleloaders

Maine’s annual deer hunt is entering its final few days of the year with the season for hunters who use muzzleloaders. Muzzleloaders are firearms that are loaded through the front end. Deer hunters who prefer muzzleloaders have their own season in Maine and it ends on Dec. 11. Hunters are...
mycouriertribune.com

MDC reports 14,896 deer harvested during antlerless portion of hunting season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 14,896 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 4-12. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 467 deer harvested, Pike with 376, and Morgan with 354, according to an MDC press release.
AllOutdoor.com

Hunters of Color collabs to produce Deer Hunt for New BIPOC Hunters

Hunters of Color recently collaborated with the Nature Conservancy, the New York Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, and the National Deer Association to produce a coordinated crossbow whitetail deer hunt in the Capital region. The hunt, held in mid-November, started when Nature Conservancy Stewardship Coordinator Paul Gallery read an article written by a frustrated black hunter that addressed lack of access to the outdoors for the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color – BIPOC community. Gallery, through his role at the Nature Conservancy, had the ability to provide access to private hunting land and felt a responsibility to act.
Springfield News-Leader

Conservation Commission sets deer, turkey hunting dates for 2022, considers expanding furbearer seasons

The Missouri Conservation Commission took several actions at its Friday meeting, setting dates for some hunting seasons, and considering expansions for other activities. It set the following dates for turkey and deer hunting seasons:. 2022 spring and fall turkey hunting dates. Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 18-May 8. Fall Firearms...
Field & Stream

When the Mercury Plummets, Drop Everything and Hunt Deer

Call me crazy, but I absolutely love this part of the deer season. When the snow flies and the bitter cold that my home state of Minnesota is known for settles in, I know that if I do my part, I’m going to see as many, if not more, big bucks than I did during all the weeks leading up to this point. Mature bucks are so serious about replenishing energy now that they literally flock to the best food sources. So, I’m confident that I’ll lay eyes on any bruisers that have been calling my hunting areas home, and, if the food is good enough, I’ll stand a good chance of seeing a giant that hasn’t stepped foot on my property in months, if ever.
vineyardgazette.com

Deer Take Is Low, as Hunting Season Nears End

As deer hunting season nears an end, Island hunters are reporting a slow season this year, pointing to a warm autumn and an abundant crop of acorns and other wild food for white-tailed deer. Official numbers have not been reported by the state yet. But Ian Jochems, manager of the...
