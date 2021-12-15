Deer Hunting Cow Lick

Call me crazy, but I absolutely love this part of the deer season. When the snow flies and the bitter cold that my home state of Minnesota is known for settles in, I know that if I do my part, I’m going to see as many, if not more, big bucks than I did during all the weeks leading up to this point. Mature bucks are so serious about replenishing energy now that they literally flock to the best food sources. So, I’m confident that I’ll lay eyes on any bruisers that have been calling my hunting areas home, and, if the food is good enough, I’ll stand a good chance of seeing a giant that hasn’t stepped foot on my property in months, if ever.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO