Pamela L. Reiss

Pamela Griffith Godlewski, 72, of Newell, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born Dec. 19, 1948, in Ohio County, W.Va., daughter of Arthur C Griffith and Sarah A Grimm Griffith. If roses grow in Heaven, Lord, please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my mother’s arms and tell her they’re from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there’s an ache within my heart that will never go away. She is survived by her three sons, Brian Griffith and Nan Taylor of Belle Vernon, Joshua Godlewski of Perryopolis, and Corre Griffith of Newell; sister, Deborah Hundagen and husband Larry of Windsor Heights, W.Va.; brother, Dale Griffith of Woodville, W.Va.; grandsons, Xavier Griffith and Trevor Griffith; niece, Bernadette Varlas and husband Michael of Follansbee, W.Va. Private service were conducted for the family. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to ELEY/MCCRORY FUNERAL HOME INC. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com.

NEWELL, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO