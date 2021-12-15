Is that really your jersey?

This shouldn’t come as a news flash to anyone, but the NFL didn’t move the Raiders game on Saturday out of safety concerns. They said they did, but they didn’t. There was a plan in place for exactly the scenario that the Browns were in with COVID-19 and the league abandoned it in the 11th hour.
The Buffalo Bills got back on the winning track with a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers but it was just more than a win for the Bills. During the game, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the quarterback in Franchise history to throw for 30 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
The New York Giants needed a new linebacker, so they went out and snagged an available linebacker who used to play for the Dallas Cowboys: Jaylon Smith. It never hurts to add some depth and find a way to troll a key rival in the process. That’s exactly what the New York Giants did when they went out and added Jaylon Smith, a talented linebacker with some solid potential.
The Carolina Panthers went back to utilizing just one single quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but the results for Matt Rhule’s squad were much of the same. The 31-14 loss saw minimal success out of the passing game, and when quarterback Cam Newton was asked about the problem after the game, he gave a rather concerning three-word response, via Jonathan M. Alexander.
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
Tua Tagovailoa received the shotgun snap, executed his three-step-drop and then let it rip. Maybe “rip” isn’t exactly the best choice of words to use for his pass outside the numbers that was intended for rookie tight end Hunter Long, who was standing at the 23-yard line waiting for Tagovailoa’s fluttering pass. The ball hung in the air long enough for Jets cornerback Brandin Echols to jump ...
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter a must-win matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Here are the odds and predictions for this pivotal contest. I can’t stress enough how important the Pittsburgh Steelers win in Week 15 over the Tennesse Titans was. Thanks to a remarkable effort by their defense that created 4 takeaways and allowed just 13 points, Mike Tomlin’s team now advanced to 7-6-1 on the season and still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs.
Two of the National Football League’s up and coming best quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes faced off against each other in the fixture between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs came out with a 34-28 victory in the high profile encounter as Mahomes’ side earned the bragging rights temporarily over his direct competitor Herbert.
Few teams in the National Football League, if any, had been better than the New England Patriots as of late, which makes their Saturday night performance pretty stunning. New England is facing the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Saturday night. Early in the third quarter, it’s Colts 20, Patriots...
The final quarter of Monday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns came with quite a bit of theatrics. However, almost nothing in the contest captivated viewers as much as Kurt Warner’s apparel did. The Hall of Fame quarterback, who was on the NFL Network...
