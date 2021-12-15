Valley FFA

On October 30th, nine West Holmes FFA graduates received their American FFA Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can recieve. Members were; Ethan Drzazga, Macin Hager, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, Brayden Shumaker, Tierra Slaubaugh and Chase Stitzlein. The American Degree is the most prestigious award given to anyone in FFA, it is a very challenging degree to achieve, but its rewards are worth it. In order to get this degree applicants must have obtained the Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree, and State Degree; they also must have been involved in FFA for at least three years, must have graduated at least one year prior to the National Convention, invested a total of $7,500, have good leadership skills, completed 50 hours of community service activities, and maintained a “C” or higher GPA. They represent 1% of the FFA membership. Congratulations to all members who received their American Degrees.

HOLMES COUNTY, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO