Valley FFA

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValley FFA was represented at two swine jackpots this weekend by...

www.caprockcourier.com

thevillagereporter.com

Edon FFA Raises Money For Maumee Valley Guidance Center

FUNDRAISER … Edon FFA Chapter President Emma Howard and Vice President, Maddison Gearig present a check to Kali Leatherman from the Maumee Valley Guidance Center. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) The Edon FFA Chapter started a charity fundraiser to raise money for the Maumee Valley Guidance Center. During October, our chapter started...
EDON, OH
KSST Radio

Miller Grove FFA Monthly Spotlight

Miller Grove FFA students have been busy this Fall with welding, livestock and floral projects, Jackpot Show plans, Leadership competitions and community service. Spotlight photos and reports by MGHS Ag Sciences Advisor Kristin Fortenberry.
POLITICS
ocj.com

Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Members Receive Blue Jacket Scholarships

This fall, three of Twin Valley South’s first-year FFA members found out they had been awarded an FFA Blue Jacket as part of the Beck’s Blue Jacket program. As part of the hundreds of Students from across Ohio who either applied or were nominated to be a part of the Blue Jackets program, these members were given the gift of corduroy to cement their part in the FFA. The three members from TVS that will now be able to wear their own Official Dress are Lauren Cole, Tyler Hawley and Myleigh Lakes. The jackets these members received were sponsored by Superior Ag Solutions and the generous donations of Chris Petelle.
ADVOCACY
postsignal.com

Pilot Point freshmen take ninth at state FFA

Pilot Point High School has three more reasons to be proud of their students. On Saturday, three freshmen, Cara Christensen, Grayson Brown and Hannah Warren took home the prize of being ninth in the state for their leadership contest for Future Farmers of America. The three began their journey in...
PILOT POINT, TX
ocj.com

Miami East-MVCTC December 2021 FFA Member of the Month

The December 2021 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Anthony Putnam. He is a senior and fourth year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Anthony recently competed in the District FFA Food Science and Technology Career Development Event where he was a strong competitor. He and his brother participated in the fruit sales fundraiser and were the highest selling family. He plans to apply for the State FFA Degree.
Mineral Daily News Tribune

PSC students earn top FFA degree

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College recently had six students earn the American Future Farmers of America (FFA) Degree, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The presentations were made this fall during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana. According to the...
KEYSER, WV
ocj.com

West Holmes FFA graduates received their American FFA Degree

On October 30th, nine West Holmes FFA graduates received their American FFA Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can recieve. Members were; Ethan Drzazga, Macin Hager, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Lexi Ogi, Kylie Ramirez, Brayden Shumaker, Tierra Slaubaugh and Chase Stitzlein. The American Degree is the most prestigious award given to anyone in FFA, it is a very challenging degree to achieve, but its rewards are worth it. In order to get this degree applicants must have obtained the Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree, and State Degree; they also must have been involved in FFA for at least three years, must have graduated at least one year prior to the National Convention, invested a total of $7,500, have good leadership skills, completed 50 hours of community service activities, and maintained a “C” or higher GPA. They represent 1% of the FFA membership. Congratulations to all members who received their American Degrees.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Eastwood FFA members receive Greenhand Degrees

PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood FFA Chapter held their annual Greenhand Degree Ceremony for all first year agricultural education students in the Eastwood High School Auditorium on Nov. 11. This is the first of four degrees that can be earned through the FFA. This year, the chapter inducted 24 new members....
PEMBERVILLE, OH
Fort Morgan Times

Weldon Valley FFA wraps up a busy fall semester

The Weldon Valley FFA chapter has had a full fall semester. FFA members began their semester’s work over Labor Day weekend by helping a fellow community member, who is also a school employee, clean up her farm following the passing of her husband earlier this spring. After two days of hard work, the farm was clean and organized for a farm auction, which was held a month later.
FORT MORGAN, CO
ocj.com

Twin Valley South MVCTC FFA members attend the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo

This year the Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA Chapter had the opportunity to take a four-day trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. TVS was able to take 16 members and we traveled with Preble Shawnee. At convention, members are able to see FFA in a whole new way and at a whole new level. We had the opportunity to attend 3 sessions and listen to inspirational speakers. We also toured Tuttle Family Orchards and the Indianapolis Zoo and got to learn about them as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clanton Advertiser

Jemison Lions donate to FFA

The Jemison Lions Club has donated $500 to the Jemison High School FFA. JHS FFA Chapter Advisor Clay Mims said the funds will help with expenses related to district and state competitions. The competition season is just starting. Mims said the students have only been to two so far this...
JEMISON, AL
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Sterling FFA members keeping busy

It’s been a busy few weeks for Sterling High School’s FFA chapter filled with competitions, a conference and a fundraiser. On Nov. 30, the chapter held its annual Creed Speaking Night. Freshman introduction to agriculture students were tasked with reciting the FFA Creed written by E.M. Tiffany in front of a panel of three judges. The task is more difficult than one might think, as students must memorize five paragraphs describing what FFA members believe in.
STERLING, CO
westsideconnect.com

Gustine FFA’s local project competition

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, eight Gustine FFA students competed in the local project competition contest. Students who took part demonstrated and informed judges on a range of topics involving their SAE and work experience projects. Students that took part included Kaitlin Dores, Mikayla Silveria, Garret Gomes, Tyler Borba, Savanna Barcellos,...
GUSTINE, CA
quicksie983.com

John Hardin High School FFA Awarded $10,000

John Hardin High School has won $10,000 in the second annual Altec’s Innovation Challenge. “So with the Innovation Challenge, we’re able to connect our community and the great people of Hardin County with something that is near and dear to our heart, which is innovation. We have been making custom trucks for over 100 years. We understand the importance of STEM and bringing engineering ideas to life,” stated Challenge committee member Katy Howlett.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
roundupweb.com

Watford City Kickstarts Middle School FFA Program

Watford City Middle School is the first school in the state of North Dakota to have an established middle school FFA Chapter. Grace Dragseth, Watford City Middle School Ag Teacher, kickstarted the chapter in August, with a goal to get middle school students involved with agriculture and community service. "FFA...
WATFORD CITY, ND
registerpublications.com

FFA returning to schools, first as club

The FFA (Future Farmers of America) motto is: “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.”. That motto is what Rising Sun High School teacher Corey Lay is using as inspiration to bringing FFA back to the school. A 2009 graduate of Switzerland County High...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
themillennews.com

Jenkins County FFA Veterinary Teams compete in area event

The Jenkins County FFA Veterinary Science Teams recently competed in the Area 4 FFA Veterinary Science Career Development Event. The event was held at West Laurens High School. Both the Junior and Senior Teams won first place and will advance to the state finals in Fort Valley in February. The middle school team placed fifth in the area. Senior Team […]
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
agdaily.com

The unique approaches of FFA chapters across the country

The National FFA Organization is represented by more than 8,800 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With over 735,000 student members, it can be hard to imagine this organization as unique. However, FFA is unique and has a unique meaning to each one of its members. Although it is a national organization, the magic lies in the local level.
IOWA STATE
themillennews.com

FFA wildlife students take home awards

Jenkins County FFA Students recently competed in the Area 4 FFA Wildlife Competition held at West Laurens High School in Dexter, Georgia. Caleb Bryant, Bailey Pendergast, Loden Suggs and Reagan Godbee finished 6th out of 30 teams from surrounding counties. Bailey Pendergast ranked 5th in the General ID portion and Reagan Godbee was the runner up high individual in the […]
DEXTER, GA
Urbana Citizen

Urbana FFA holds Christmas fundraiser

On December 9, 2021, a chapter event night was held at Urbana High School. The officers and advisors planned a night to help students get more involved in the FFA and hold a fundraiser for Christmas presents for children. There were games, snacks, hot cocoa, and a crafts room where students could create their own ornaments to put on the FFA Christmas tree by using wood burners, paint and/or glitter.
URBANA, OH

