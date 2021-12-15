ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Reactions that store carbon underground can cause cracking, which is good news

By Earth Institute at Columbia University
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne promising way to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is to pump it underground, where it can react with certain rocks that transform the gas into a solid mineral. Scientists still have many questions to answer before this practice could be implemented on a large scale. One question is about...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New rubber material's impact resistance surpasses that of glass-fiber reinforced plastic

Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs—sometimes called thermoplastic rubbers) are a chemically-bonded combination of multiple polymers ("copolymer")—typically a plastic and a rubber—that have both thermoplastic and elastomeric properties. The thermoplastic property is useful in injection molding, while the elastomeric property gives the object the ability to stretch and return to nearly its original shape. These materials are ubiquitous, for example, in the interiors and exteriors of vehicles. The best-known TPEs include "styrenic block polymers", which contain molecular blocks of polystyrene, which is hard, and polydiene, which is rubbery. Two important examples are polystyrene-b-polyisoprene-b-polystyrene (SIS) and polystyrene-b-polybutadiene-b- polystyrene (SBS). Styrenic block polymers were developed by the Shell Chemical Company in the 1960s and have since been further developed by many researchers in both academia and industry. While the annual global market for styrenic block polymer-based TPEs is worth several billion dollars, elastomers with enhanced mechanical properties, especially toughness, also remain in great demand.
CARS
Phys.org

Researchers enhance charge density waves by moiré engineering in twisted hterostructures

When stacking two layers of van der Waals (vdW) materials, a moiré pattern is produced by the modulation of the long wavelength periodic potential. The moiré pattern is a promising means in engineering both the atomic geometry and electronic structure. A variety of emergent phenomena have been discovered in twisted vdW bilayers of graphene or semiconducting transition-metal dichalcogenide (2H-TMD), however, little is known about the twisted bilayer of metallic 1T-TMD (transition metal dichalcogenide) materials.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Locations of structural changes in photosystems I and II that allow growth in far-red light

A team of researchers led by Penn State scientists has identified the location of changes in the photosynthetic apparatus of some cyanobacteria—formerly known as "blue-green algae"—that allow the organisms to grow using far-red light. Using high-resolution cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), the researchers pinpointed locations in two photosystem complexes within the cyanobacteria that incorporate alternate versions of chlorophyll pigments. These alternates are attuned to longer wavelengths, which allows the cyanobacteria to efficiently use far-red light to perform oxygen-evolving photosynthesis. Considering that the energy available in far-red light is equivalent to 15% of total solar radiation reaching Earth, this ability gives these organisms an advantage in competing with plants and other cyanobacteria for light for photosynthesis.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Researchers unravel surface hydroxyl network on In2O3 nanoparticles

Hydroxyl groups are among the major active surface sites over metal oxides. However, their spectroscopic characterizations have been challenging due to limited resolutions, especially on hydroxyl-rich surfaces where strong hydroxyl networks are present. 1H solid-state NMR spectroscopy is a powerful technique, owing to its inherent high sensitivity to short-range ordered...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide#Carbonate#Columbia University#Dunite
Phys.org

New view of deep rock fractures for geothermal energy

Scorchingly hot granite deep underground can be tapped for energy by opening up cracks in the rock. This potential resource, known as enhanced geothermal energy, requires a clear sense of changes happening in the rock over time—a complex picture that can be difficult to capture. A team led by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Water nanoproperties as a key factor for sanitation

Living organisms, viruses, and technological devices, have water layers between their cells or parts and can die or stop working when dehydrated. But why water and not any other fluid? What makes water unique under such conditions when it is in these tiny structures?. In an article published in the...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Deadliest period in Earth's history was also the stinkiest

Tiny microbes belching toxic gas helped cause—and prolong—the biggest mass extinction in Earth's history, a new study suggests. Generally, scientists believe Siberian volcanos spitting greenhouse gases primarily drove the mass extinction event about 250 million years ago, at the end of the Permian period. The gases caused extreme warming, which in turn led 80% of all marine species, as well as many land species, to go extinct.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Plant-based component could boost bacterial production of biodegradable plastic

Given that less than 10 percent of synthetic plastics are recycled, the petroleum-derived, non-biodegradable materials continue to accumulate across the planet, covering stretches of land and the ocean floor. Microplastics have been found 29,000 feet above sea level, on the peak of Mount Everest, and 36,000 feet below it, in the depths of the Mariana Trench.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Warming-mediated drought stress decreases tree growth of delavay fir

Several tree-ring studies have been carried out in the Hengduan Mountain (HM) region. However, long-term growth trends and physiological responses of high-elevation forests to atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) rise and climate change in the HM region is still not clear. In a study published in Forest Ecology & Management, researchers...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Fossil worm dung shows traces of microscopic 'miners' in elemental silver

When one organism's trash contains traces of human treasure, look for ancient microbial activity, according to researchers who found elemental silver in fossilized worm dung. The researchers found the silver in coprolites, or fossilized feces, collected from the Ravens Throat River Lagerstätte in Canada's Northwest Territories. A lagerstätte is a deposit of exceptionally preserved fossils that sometimes includes fossilized soft tissues, or in this case fossilized worm dung. The fossils date to the Cambrian geologic period more than 500 million years ago. Today the site sits in a cold, mountainous area, but in the Cambrian period it was located near the equator and submerged under the ocean.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Major US electric utility companies may reduce power sector emissions by one-third, if they stick with climate pledges

Voluntary pledges by major U.S. electric utility companies could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of one-third of 2018 U.S. power sector emissions, on top of reductions these companies must already make to comply with government policies, according to researchers at North Carolina State University and Columbia University. While it remains uncertain whether these companies can or will meet their pledges, the findings, published December 17 in the journal One Earth, suggest voluntary reduction efforts could play a vital role in climate change mitigation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Lethal pulsing inside pyroclastic surges

Pyroclastic surges are lethal hazards from volcanoes that exhibit enormous destructiveness through large dynamic pressures of 100–102 kilopascal inside flows that are capable of obliterating reinforced buildings. These hot, fast and turbulent gas-and-ash clouds create far greater devastation to life and infrastructure than can currently be explained scientifically. But why are they so destructive? Until now, the hostile conditions inside pyroclastic surges have precluded measurements of their inner workings and therefore their hazards remain poorly mitigated globally.
EARTH SCIENCE
habitatmag.com

Carbon Trading + Clean Electric Grid = Good News for Co-ops and Condos

As co-op and condo boards begin to compute the costs of reducing their buildings’ carbon output enough to satisfy the Climate Mobilization Act (Local Law 97), they have received a major dose of good news. A sweeping new study suggests that the greening of the electricity grid – by powering it with renewable energy sources rather than fossil fuels – will allow most buildings to meet their carbon caps without expensive retrofits. The report has more good news about a backup option called carbon trading, which would allow buildings that fail to meet their carbon reduction goals to purchase credits from buildings that have exceeded their goals, thus avoiding fines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Soils in old-growth treetops can store more carbon than soils under our feet

New research reveals a previously underappreciated way old-growth forests have been recycling and storing carbon: Treetop soils. Branches in forest canopies can hold caches of soil that may store substantially more carbon than soils on the ground beneath them, and scientists are just beginning to understand how much carbon canopy soils—which exist on every continent except Antarctica—could store.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Good news! Chopped down tropical forests can regrow way faster than we thought

Humans have destroyed or degraded around two-thirds of the world’s tropical forests—mainly through cutting and burning trees to make way for agriculture. Roughly every six seconds, another football field-size area of forest disappears. In light of this crisis, many companies promised they would stop deforestation in their supply chains by 2020. They did not succeed.
AGRICULTURE
Anchorage Daily News

Arctic fires are melting permafrost that keeps carbon underground

Few things signal something’s gone haywire on the planet quite like frozen land on fire. Now scientists have determined that Arctic fires, even milder ones, can reshape a landscape for decades, in ways that may make it even harder to keep global heating from eclipsing international goals. It’s mostly...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy