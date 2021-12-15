ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ocugen gains 6% after Covaxin generates robust immune response against COVID-19 and variants

By Mamta Mayani
 5 days ago
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announces that data analyzing immune response following two doses of the vaccine candidate, COVAXIN (BBV152), were published on the preprint server, medRxiv. OCGN shares up 6.2% premarket at $5.11. The data compared the immune...

Complex

Study Shows COVID-19 Infection After Vaccination Could Lead to ‘Super Immunity’

A new study has found that fully vaccinated people who are then infected with COVID-19 may acquire a “super immunity” to future variants of the virus, NBC Chicago reports. The Oregon Health & Science University study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, has discovered that antibodies in breakthrough case blood samples were at most 1,000% more effective than the antibodies found in non-infected blood samples taken two weeks after a Pfizer vaccination. The study collected blood samples from 52 university employees who had the Pfizer vaccine, and of the 26 of them who had mild breakthrough infections, 10 had the Delta variant, nine were described as non-Delta, and 7 had unknown variants.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immune Response#Covid#Long Term Memory#Bharat Biotech#Omicron#Ocgn
Seeking Alpha

Fulgent Genetics: Undervalued, High Growth, And A COVID Hedge To Boot

Fulgent's COVID testing business isn't going away any time soon and will continue to gush cash for reinvestment, even allowing for melting ice cube scenarios. Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) shares have traded sideways for most of 2021 at a depressed PE ratio. This has been a rational approach from Mr. Market, as Fulgent's COVID testing business' future was in doubt due to the vaccine rollout. However, with Delta and now Omicron, we have gained some clarity: there will be COVID testing for years to come. With Fulgent's COVID testing cash cow likely to gush cash well into the future and its brilliant, well-aligned management redirecting that cash into the high growth core business, Fulgent is undervalued. Last, Fulgent can serve as something of a COVID hedge in one's portfolio. When you add that nice little feature to its undervaluation and high growth, there is a lot to like.
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Chester County-based Biopharmaceutical Reports Data that Vaccine Candidate Generates Robust Immune Memory to COVID-19 and Variants

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that data analyzing immune response following two doses of the vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™ (BBV152), from a third-party study were published on the preprint server, medRxiv. The data compared the immune memory response of 71 vaccinated and 73 naturally infected subjects with SARS-CoV-2, including variants of concern, for up to six months. The study found that COVAXIN™ (BBV152) generated a robust immune memory against spike and nucleoprotein that was comparable to that following natural COVID-19 infection for the levels of antibodies, memory B cells and memory CD4+ T cells.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
studyfinds.org

Muscles can balloon in size as a strange new side-effect of COVID-19

HASSELT, Belgium — COVID-19 could lead to a person’s muscles swelling in size, according to new study of critically ill patients. Researchers in Belgium discovered that some individuals with a severe case of the virus saw their muscle fibers balloon by over 60 percent while in the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Regeneron says it has experimental monoclonal antibodies effective against Omicron

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) says it has monoclonal antibodies in development that are effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The company said it expects those candidates to enter the clinic in Q1 2022. Regeneron said that its currently available COVID-19 antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), is effective against the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Immune response may vary with choice of COVID-19 booster

(HealthDay)—Immune response may vary with the choice of COVID-19 vaccine used for a third dose or booster following two doses of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (ChAd) or Pfizer BioNTech BNT162b2 (BNT), according to a study published online Dec. 2 in The Lancet. Alasdair P. S. Monro, M.D., from the University Hospital...
PHARMACEUTICALS
investing.com

Ocugen Surges on Claim Covid Vaccine May Protect Against Variants

Investing.com – Ocugen stock (NASDAQ: OCGN ) climbed 7% in Wednesday’s premarket trading after the company said it has data suggesting its Covid-19 vaccine could provide protection against both current and future variants of the virus. The company said it is currently evaluating the vaccine, Covaxin, against the...
INDUSTRY
mlo-online.com

Immune imprinting causes varied patterns of protection against COVID-19 variants

Research shows that the first SARS-CoV-2 spike protein a person encounters, be it by vaccination or infection, shapes their subsequent immune response. It imparts different properties that have an impact on the immune system’s ability to protect against current and future variants, and also affects the rate of decay of protection, according to a news release from Imperial College London.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
98.7 WFGR

New Pfizer Pill Appears Effective Against COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The omicron variant is spreading at a high rate of speed, but Pfizer has a new experimental pill that can help put on the brakes. Michigan COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalization are rising across the state. Cold season is here, more people are indoors together, and with the delta and omicron variants thriving, the stats are only going to get worse.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Heterologous prime-boost with AdC68- and mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines elicit potent immune responses in mice

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 419 (2021) Cite this article. An optimal vaccination program that can elicit long-lasting humoral and cellular immune response is key to long-term prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continue to emerge. The neutralizing capacities of available COVID-19 vaccines against these variants have declined.1 In such a scenario, heterologous prime-boost programs for COVID-19 vaccines have attracted considerable interest. A clinical trial showed that heterologous prime-boost vaccination of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and BNT162b2 produced strong humoral and cellular immune responses, and high titers of neutralizing antibodies against the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1 variants of SARS-CoV-2 were observed.2.
INDUSTRY
cancernetwork.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Produces Robust Antibody Responses in AML, MDS

A strong antibody response was seen in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome who received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) who recieved the mRNA-1273 SARS CoV-2 vaccines experienced a strong antibody response, according to an observation study presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Nasal Vaccine May Be the Secret Weapon Against New COVID-19 Variants

The emergence of COVID-19 variants such as delta and omicron have sent scientists scrambling to determine whether existing vaccinations and boosters are still effective against new strains of SARS-Cov-2. A new response to the rapidly mutating virus might be found right at the door to our lungs, says Yale’s Akiko...
SCIENCE
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

