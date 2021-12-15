EC approves Merck’s pneumonia vaccine for adults 18 years of age and older

The European Commission on Monday authorised a vaccine from US company Novavax as its fifth official jab for use across the European Union, hours after the EU medicines watchdog gave approval. Officials hope the vaccine, made from a more conventional technology than the others, will help persuade those hesitant about vaccination to come forward. "At a time where the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading, and where we need to step up vaccination and the administration of boosters, I am particularly pleased with today's authorisation of the Novavax vaccine," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. The Novavax vaccine now sits alongside the EU's other authorised Covid jabs, from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

