EC approves Merck’s pneumonia vaccine for adults 18 years of age and older

By Mamta Mayani
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Merck (NYSE:MRK) announces that the European Commission (EC) has approved VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for active immunization for the prevention...

#Fda Approval#Pneumococcal Pneumonia#Conjugate Vaccine#Ec#Mrk#The European Commission#Vaxneuvance#Eu#Ema#Fda
