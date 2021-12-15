EC approves Merck’s pneumonia vaccine for adults 18 years of age and older

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has begun to spread widely in the UK, with Boris Johnson warning of a “tidal wave” of infections hitting these shores if the public do not observe social restrictions and get their vaccine booster jabs as a matter of urgency.The UK has recorded 12 deaths from the new variant so far and 37,101 confirmed cases, prompting fears that further measures could be imposed in the final days leading up to Christmas, dashing the festive plans of millions.London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident over the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the...
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the age of five and 11. The Comirnaty vaccine, which is the first to be approved in the Thailand for the age group, will...
Xeris Pharmaceuticals acquired Strongbridge Biopharma in a stock swap and contingent value rights transaction. The combined company is now called Xeris Biopharma Holdings. A lot has happened since my last Xeris article. Mainly, Xeris Pharmaceuticals is now Xeris Biopharma Holdings (XERS) after the company acquired Strongbridge Biopharma in a stock swap and contingent value rights transaction. The deal was recently finalized and the combined company hasn't even recorded a full quarter of earnings. What is more, Recorlev has a PDUFA on January 1st. It looks as if the has discounted the Strongbridge acquisition upside. I believe that the market has provided an opportunity to trade XERS over the next few weeks as we approach the January PDUFA date.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) gains 4.4% premarket after announcing that the FDA approved Yusimry (adalimumab-aqvh), formerly CHS-1420, a biosimilar product to AbbVie's Humira (adalimumab). Yusimry is indicated for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Approval was based on a comprehensive...
Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announces that the FDA has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel, Lenti-D), a gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) in patients less than 18 years of age. The agency set a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2022. The BLA...
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) announced that the FDA cleared the company’s IND for gene editing medicine EDIT-301 as a treatment for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT). EDIT-301, based on CRISPR/Cas12a gene-editing technology, is an experimental therapy designed as a one-time treatment for severe sickle cell disease (SCD) or TDT. A Phase 1/2...
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announces top-line results from PEARL 1 and PEARL 2 Phase III studies in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). The twin studies are designed to establish efficacy and safety of ligelizumab in adult and adolescent patients with CSU by demonstrating better efficacy over placebo and Xolair (omalizumab). The studies met...
The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) gene therapy for sickle cell disease those under 18. Shares are down 20% in premarket trading. The hold relates to an ongoing investigation into an adolescent patient with persistent, non-transfusion-dependent anemia following treatment with lovo-cel....
The European Union’s drugs regulator gave the green light Monday to a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, granting conditional marketing authorization to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax. The European Medicines Agency decision to grant conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for people aged 18 and over, which must be confirmed by the EU’s executive commission, comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.Novavax says it currently is testing how its shots will hold up against the omicron variant,...
The FDA has granted Orphan Drug status to BioMarin Pharmaceutical for its adeno-associated virus serotype 5 ("AAV5") vector treatment for hereditary angioedema. The full name of the therapy is "Adeno-Associated Virus Serotype 5 ("AAV5") Vector Containing The Hserping Cdna Sequence Encoding Human C1-Esterase Inhibitor (C1- Inh)." Read about the recent...
Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
The European Commission on Monday authorised a vaccine from US company Novavax as its fifth official jab for use across the European Union, hours after the EU medicines watchdog gave approval.
Officials hope the vaccine, made from a more conventional technology than the others, will help persuade those hesitant about vaccination to come forward.
"At a time where the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading, and where we need to step up vaccination and the administration of boosters, I am particularly pleased with today's authorisation of the Novavax vaccine," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
The Novavax vaccine now sits alongside the EU's other authorised Covid jabs, from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. This week Pfizer announced that Paxlovid, its proposed COVID-19 oral medication, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% if administered within three days of symptoms. If given within five days, the...
Novavax (NVAX +6.2%) could receive the regulatory nod for its COVID-19 shot from the European regulators and the World Health Organization as early as next week, The Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said that it has convened a meeting for...
The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda for renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The opinion covers Keytruda as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of RCC patients at increased...
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish health authorities on Thursday approved treatment with Merck & Co Inc’s molnupiravir tablet for COVID-19 patients at risk of serious illness, including the elderly. The medication has yet to be approved by the European Medical Agency, which in late November started reviewing U.S. drugmaker...
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) says it has monoclonal antibodies in development that are effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The company said it expects those candidates to enter the clinic in Q1 2022. Regeneron said that its currently available COVID-19 antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), is effective against the...
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.
Comments / 0