Cybin secures new U.S. patent for CYB004 in anxiety disorders

By Mamta Mayani
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) has been awarded a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for patent application No. 17/394,038 related...

