The tax-exempt Roth IRA is one of the most effective retirement planning vehicles, and the sooner you take full advantage of its benefits, the better off you’ll be in the long run. The only real downside to the Roth IRA is that it comes with contribution limits (you can only contribute so much in any one year) and income limits (you have to make under a certain amount to be able to contribute directly).

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO