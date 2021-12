Current gross margin pressures are temporary and expected to improve, while Target is making essential investments to ensure adequate inventory level to meet customers' needs. With the recent headwinds that Target's (TGT) share price has been facing, I believe that the challenges that Target is facing today are merely temporary and will reposition it for future growth. Even during a difficult year, Target still has best in class operational metrics amongst its retail peers and forward leading indicators point to further upside to growth for the company. As such, I am of the opinion that with a share price having fallen 15% from its all time high, this is an opportune time to add Target into your portfolio.

RETAIL ・ 4 HOURS AGO