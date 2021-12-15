ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reduce Revenue Loss Associated With Outpatient Medical Benefit Drugs

physiciansweekly.com
 6 days ago

In a recent study based on researchers affiliated with the University of North Carolina (UNC) and UNC Health, it was found that incorporating a pharmacy-managed medical necessity review program for high-cost outpatient drugs prevented reimbursement issues for therapies not eligible for payer prior authorization (PA). A common denial trend...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicaid Outpatient Prescription Drug Trends During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Build Back Better Act (BBBA) includes several prescription drug provisions; while much of the focus has been on Medicare and private insurance, the bill includes a number of provisions with implications for Medicaid prescription drug spending. Before the pandemic, Medicaid outpatient prescription drug utilization, measured in terms of the number of prescriptions, was decreasing while Medicaid gross spending on prescription drugs was increasing. COVID-19 and social distancing practices changed health care needs and utilization, in turn impacting Medicaid prescription drug utilization and spending in 2020. Further, Medicaid enrollment has increased throughout the pandemic, which could influence Medicaid prescription drug trends. This issue brief describes Medicaid prescription drug utilization and spending trends in calendar year 2020 compared to previous years to explore how the pandemic impacted Medicaid prescription drug utilization and spending. This brief builds on a previous KFF analysis of Medicaid prescription drug trends using the most recent data available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc12.com

Medical Monday: Tips for managing prescription drugs

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - According to the Health Policy Institute at Georgetown University, more than 131 million people -- or 66% of all adults in the United States -- use prescription drugs. Olivia Roraback, a clinical pharmacy coordinator at Hurley Medical Center, talked about the importance of taking medicine exactly...
FLINT, MI
physiciansweekly.com

Management of Anti-drug Antibodies to Biologic Medications

The use of monoclonal anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα) antibodies in the treatment of pediatric inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can result in immunogenicity and the development of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs). ADAs are linked to a lack of clinical response and disease progression. There is a dearth of data on therapy approaches to overcome ADA in pediatric IBD patients.
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com

Distributor association: 8,000+ containers of medical supplies delayed

The Health Industry Distributors Association, a trade group representing medical supply distributors, estimates 8,000 to 12,000 containers filled with millions of medical supplies are delayed, the group said Dec. 17. Medical supplies are stalled an average of 17 days at ports. Containers with medical supplies are delayed an average of...
INDUSTRY
TheAtlantaVoice

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in […] The post Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
physiciansweekly.com

Opioid Rx Up, Non-Rx Therapy Down During the Pandemic

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — There was a decrease in nonpharmacologic therapy and an increase in opioid prescription during the COVID-19 pandemic versus 2019, according to a study published online Dec. 10 in JAMA Network Open. Byungkyu Lee, Ph.D., from Indiana University Bloomington, and colleagues assessed trends...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Maryland Reporter

5 Health Benefits of Medical Marijuana

One of the biggest markets in the world right now is the marijuana industry, sitting at an estimated $61 billion and rising. Aside from the fact that the success is partly related to the number of consumption methods and products on the market, like those available at Smoke Cartel, medicinal marijuana plays an important part too. Due to the illegality of consuming the herb in the past, many people don’t know the health benefits of medical marijuana, or what symptoms it treats. Here are 5 health benefits of medical marijuana, and the reason it is being used to treat various conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

Data plainly shows benefits of Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates

Dr. David Kessler, chief science officer for the Biden administration's Covid response, talks with Rachel Maddow about whether evidence showing the value of a Covid vaccine booster in reducing case rates in nursing homes can be applied to the general population, and what is known so far about the Omicron variant.Dec. 16, 2021.
SCIENCE
biopharmadive.com

Lilly ups revenue forecast amid windfall from COVID-19 drugs

On Wednesday, Eli Lilly raised its revenue forecast for this year to at least $28 billion and announced estimates for next year that beat Wall Street expectations, hoisting shares of the Indianapolis drugmaker by more than 9%. Lilly now expects $28 billion to $28.3 billion worth of revenue in 2021,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
physiciansweekly.com

Illicitly Manufactured Fentanyl-Involved Deaths Increased 2019 to 2020

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Overdose deaths involving illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF-involved deaths) increased sharply in Midwestern, Southern, and Western jurisdictions during July 2019 to December 2020, according to research published in the Dec. 14 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Classification System May Identify Patients Likely to Benefit from PFO Closure

System has potential to guide individual decision-making. A causal classification system applied to randomized trial results discerned subgroups of patients who may benefit from patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure and distinguished them from patients unlikely to receive benefit. “Among patients aged 18 to 60 with PFO-associated stroke, risk reduction for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE

