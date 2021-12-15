Reduce Revenue Loss Associated With Outpatient Medical Benefit Drugs

The Build Back Better Act (BBBA) includes several prescription drug provisions; while much of the focus has been on Medicare and private insurance, the bill includes a number of provisions with implications for Medicaid prescription drug spending. Before the pandemic, Medicaid outpatient prescription drug utilization, measured in terms of the number of prescriptions, was decreasing while Medicaid gross spending on prescription drugs was increasing. COVID-19 and social distancing practices changed health care needs and utilization, in turn impacting Medicaid prescription drug utilization and spending in 2020. Further, Medicaid enrollment has increased throughout the pandemic, which could influence Medicaid prescription drug trends. This issue brief describes Medicaid prescription drug utilization and spending trends in calendar year 2020 compared to previous years to explore how the pandemic impacted Medicaid prescription drug utilization and spending. This brief builds on a previous KFF analysis of Medicaid prescription drug trends using the most recent data available.

