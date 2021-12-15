Therapeutic Exposure and Successful Response to Pembrolizumab in Patients

Researchers from Delft University of Technology and the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI) have developed an algorithm to predict patient response to anti-cancer drugs. This allows us to identify more rapidly if some drugs can have a positive effect on a specific patient, even for complicated medicines such as chemotherapies where response is typically hard to predict. This method is called TRANSACT and makes use of the wealth of data previously collected through research with cell lines. A cell line consists of a strain of human cells, artificially grown in a petri dish. Such cell lines have already been widely used to study the resistance mechanisms of cancer drugs. These findings, however, have so far poorly translated to humans. This is partially due to the fact that cell lines are an artificial model of limited complexity compared to an actual tumor. TRANSACT was developed to bridge this gap between model systems and clinical practice.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO