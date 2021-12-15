ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapeutic Exposure and Successful Response to Pembrolizumab in Patients

 6 days ago

Pembrolizumab is a humanized IgG4 anti-programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) antibody that is widely used in various malignancies. According to the most recent European Society for Medical Oncology guidelines, pembrolizumab with or without...

oncnursingnews.com

FDA Oks Adjuvant Pembrolizumab for Adult and Pediatric Melanoma Following Complete Resection

Pembrolizumab has been approved for the adjuvant treatment of adults and pediatric patients with stage IIB or IIC melanoma who have underwent complete resection. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has been granted an FDA approval on the indication of adults and pediatric patients (aged 12 and older) with stage IIB or IIIC melanoma following complete resection.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

In Patients With Acute GVHD, First-Line Itolizumab Associated With High Rates of Clinical Response, Tolerability

Durable responses and tolerability for patients was seen with itolizumab for acute graft-versus-host disease. Patients with grade 3-4 newly diagnosed acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) had high rates of overall clinical response with itolizumab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody. The treatment was well-tolerated. The findings from the ongoing open-label U.S.-based EQUATE 3+3...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Continues to Prolong EFS Benefit in TNBC

Results from prespecified subgroup analyses of the phase KEYNOTE-522 study were presented during 2021 SABCS. In the phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 clinical trial, treatment with adjuvant pembrolizumab following neoadjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in event-free survival (EFS) in patients with early-stage triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), according to prespecified subgroup analysis results presented to during the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Virtually guided exposure therapy improves outcomes in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder: preliminary study

Virtually guided prolonged exposure therapy reduced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms more effectively than prolonged exposure alone in a pilot study of 40 civilians and veterans. The study was conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and in partnership with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center. Given that up to 8% of the U.S. population and 20% of veterans are affected by PTSD, this study's findings are important in expanding the reach of therapy for PTSD.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Patients with Multiple Myeloma and Waldenström Macroglobulinemia Have Impaired COVID-19 Vaccine Responsiveness

According to a poster presented at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting by Andrew R. Branagan, MD, PhD, and colleagues, patients with myeloma and Waldenström macroglobulinemia show impaired functional humoral responses following COVID-19 vaccines. Dr. Branagan, from the Center for Multiple Myeloma at Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in Boston, and researchers noted that patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia, in particular, have more severe impairment of COVID-19 spike protein (S) antibody (Ab) responses.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Whole-Plant Cannabis Effective, Tolerated for Pediatric Epilepsy

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Whole-plant medical cannabis seems effective and well tolerated for children with intractable epilepsy, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in the BMJ Paediatrics Open. Rayyan Zafar, from DrugScience in London, and colleagues conducted a retrospective study using clinical data from...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Treatment Outcomes Associated With Dupilumab Use in Patients With Atopic Dermatitis: 1-Year Results From the RELIEVE-AD Study.

Clinical trial populations may not reflect clinical practice: knowledge generated in other settings can inform clinical decision-making. To evaluate self-reported disease control and quality of life after initiating dupilumab treatment in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) in the the clinical setting. This cohort study using an online survey administered prior...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New method predicts drug response of cancer patients

Researchers from Delft University of Technology and the Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI) have developed an algorithm to predict patient response to anti-cancer drugs. This allows us to identify more rapidly if some drugs can have a positive effect on a specific patient, even for complicated medicines such as chemotherapies where response is typically hard to predict. This method is called TRANSACT and makes use of the wealth of data previously collected through research with cell lines. A cell line consists of a strain of human cells, artificially grown in a petri dish. Such cell lines have already been widely used to study the resistance mechanisms of cancer drugs. These findings, however, have so far poorly translated to humans. This is partially due to the fact that cell lines are an artificial model of limited complexity compared to an actual tumor. TRANSACT was developed to bridge this gap between model systems and clinical practice.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

mRNA-1273 SARS CoV-2 Vaccination Elicits Response in Patients With AML, MDS

High antibody levels were observed in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome who received the mRNA-1273 SARS CoV-2 vaccination. A strong antibody response was shown with the mRNA-1273 SARS CoV-2 vaccination in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), according to results from a single-institution study presented during the American Society Hematologic Annual Meeting 2021.
SCIENCE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Novartis Scemblix® demonstrates sustained response rate in 48-week follow-up in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novartis today announced new 48-week data from the Phase III ASCEMBL trial of Scemblix® (asciminib) demonstrating that the results observed in the primary analysis (24 weeks) vs. Bosulif®* (bosutinib) were maintained in longer-term follow up for patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (Ph+ CML-CP) previously treated with two or more tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs)1-4.
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Gentler Regimen Leads to High Response Rate in Older Patients With B-Cell ALL

ATLANTA -- An antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD22 achieved a high response rate and exceeded a prespecified survival goal in older patients with newly diagnosed acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), according to a prospective study presented here. After two cycles of inotuzumab ozogamicin (Besponsa) and low-dose chemotherapy, 88.8% of patients achieved...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Axi-cel CAR T cell therapy shows enhanced responses and continued benefit for high-risk lymphoma patients

Three clinical studies led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center demonstrated enhanced responses for patients with high-risk lymphoma treated with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. These results were reported at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. Axi-cel...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Polycythemia Vera Patients Have Improved Hematocrit Response With Rusfertide

Treatment with the investigational injectable hepcidin mimetic rusfertide effectively controlled levels of hematocrit and significantly reduced the need for phlebotomy in patients with polycythemia vera (PV). The results of this phase II trial were presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting by Ronald Hoffman, MD. The trial enrolled 63 patients...
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Opioid Rx Up, Non-Rx Therapy Down During the Pandemic

MONDAY, Dec. 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) — There was a decrease in nonpharmacologic therapy and an increase in opioid prescription during the COVID-19 pandemic versus 2019, according to a study published online Dec. 10 in JAMA Network Open. Byungkyu Lee, Ph.D., from Indiana University Bloomington, and colleagues assessed trends...
PHARMACEUTICALS
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2 Wanes Among Dialysis Patients

HealthDay News — For persons receiving dialysis, the antibody response to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) wanes through five to six months and is associated with a risk for breakthrough infection, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Shuchi Anand,...
PALO ALTO, CA

