Surviving to be the champion in Apex Legends has always been as much about preparation and tactical awareness as it has been a good aim. And that's never been more the case than on Storm Point, the new Season 11 map. Whether that's preparing for the new wildlife you can encounter, or being ready to take advantage of the G7 marksman rifle's addition to the care packages that drop (replacing the Triple Take marksman rifle). However, one of the biggest advantages you can have is mastering two of the other freshest additions - the new legend Ash, and the CAR SMG - both of which are perfect for helping you survive everything Storm Point can, and will, throw at you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO