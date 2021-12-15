President Biden to visit Kentucky as tornado recovery continues

Alex Jones has suggested that the devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc across Kentucky and five other US states last week were actually caused by President Joe Biden wielding government "weather weapons". Mr Jones, a far right radio shock jock and prolific conspiracy conspiracist, spuriously claimed a five-year-old speech about theoretical ways to stop global warming as proof that the US government had been working on dangerous weather control technology."So the question is," he asked, referring to Mr Biden’s administration, "did they use weather weapons to cause the tornadoes? That’s a legitimate question to ask."At least 74 people have been...
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KAKE) - In the small town of Dawson Springs in western Kentucky, about 75% of the community was wiped out during a violent tornado outbreak over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the storms have claimed at least 78 lives in five states. Kentucky was the hardest...
(FOX NEWS) – An MMA fighter rescued his wife, her sister and others trapped in the Mayfield, Kentucky, candle factory a tornado leveled. "It's a miracle I even found them. I don't know how it happened," Brian Brooks told Fox News. Tornadoes flattened and destroyed entire communities across multiple...
Mayfield Consumer Products CEO Troy Propes said on Monday that six of his employees are still missing and eight have died after a tornado tore through his candle factory in Kentucky on Friday night while 110 people were inside. "My HR team has been working around the clock trying to...
After historic tornadoes tore through towns throughout Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois Friday night, people were stunned to see the aftermath in the light of day Saturday morning. The devastation is hard to fathom. Scenes of not just buildings but entire city blocks leveled are hard to take in, but Mayfield, KY, where an entire town was ravaged, has become the viral face of the destruction.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WZTV) — Piles of bent vehicles, broken homes, and unearthed trees are all that's left in a part of Dawson Springs after deadly tornadoes ripped through Kentucky late Friday night. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the state's death toll has risen to 74. Images taken from...
Following the devastating tornadoes that wiped through Kentucky and five other central and southern states on Friday night, mayor Chris Smiley of Dawson Springs, KY said on Sunday that an estimated 75% of the small town was destroyed. "It's the worst thing I've ever seen," Smiley said. The storms included...
SANDOWN, N.H. — A teenager from New Hampshire is on his way to Kentucky to assist with tornado relief efforts. Sebastian Cannard, a 19-year-old from Sandown, is borrowing his parents' truck and making the 18-hour drive to Mayfield himself. "I want to just try and help clear the roads...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Staff at local animal shelters are urging people in the area to foster dogs in the wake of deadly tornadoes. A group called Guardians of Rescue reached out to HART Cincinnati to help get dogs into safe, loving homes after surviving the unimaginable. “As of right now,...
There was hand holding. There were pats on the head. And there were hugs— a lot of hugs. As Joe Biden walked through Dawson Springs, Kentucky on Wednesday, he passed homes ground down to piles of drywall and bricks, cars flipped upside down, and trees strewn with shreds of wall insulation.
Of the 74 people known to have died late Friday in the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky’s history, at least eight were killed at a candle factory in Mayfield where, according to multiple employees, management threatened to fire those who had asked to leave. Those reports from employees of Mayfield Consumer Products suggest that management’s disregard for those working there may have kept more people in the tornado’s path. The accounts from those employees illustrate — even better than some factories’ reckless Covid-19 policies did — capitalism’s expectation that American workers put their employers’ interests over their own lives.
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Kentucky, which took the brunt of tornadoes that struck the Midwest last weekend, leaving a wave of destruction and dozens of deaths. In remarks in the city of Dawson Springs, where about a dozen people died, Biden said the...
The small town of Bremen, Kentucky is reeling after deadly tornadoes left at least 11 people dead. NBC News’ Kate Snow speaks with a family that lost a 5-month-old child about how the community has come together.Dec. 14, 2021.
PRESIDENT Joe Biden spoke this afternoon after visiting with families who lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes this week. Biden landed in Kentucky on Wednesday morning to survey damage and pledge federal support for the victims of devastating storms that killed dozens and left thousands without heat, water or electricity.
Katie Fields lost her father in the deadly tornadoes that hit multiple US states last Friday night. She spoke with him just moments before the storm hit. The family lives in Dawson Springs, a Kentucky city devastated by the twisters. The death toll in the state has risen to 75.
SACRAMENTO, Ky. - An eerie video posted to social media shows a massive tornado in the distance as it moves through part of Kentucky during the night. Eddie Knight of Sacramento, Kentucky posted the 35-second footage to Twitter. It looks like something out of a horror movie: the video flashes from pitch black and then back to the tornado when the dark sky is lit up by lightning.
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — A Kentucky family may have lost their home when tornadoes ripped through their town on Dec. 10, but their lives were spared when they used a basement refrigerator as a shield. “The storm blew this way, and we were pinned under this refrigerator,” Will Latham...
