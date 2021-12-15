ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

President Biden to visit Kentucky as tornado recovery continues

By Play All
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerino Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Every SeasonBombas Merino...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones suggests Biden caused lethal Kentucky tornado with ‘weather weapon’ in latest unhinged rant

Alex Jones has suggested that the devastating tornadoes that wreaked havoc across Kentucky and five other US states last week were actually caused by President Joe Biden wielding government "weather weapons". Mr Jones, a far right radio shock jock and prolific conspiracy conspiracist, spuriously claimed a five-year-old speech about theoretical ways to stop global warming as proof that the US government had been working on dangerous weather control technology."So the question is," he asked, referring to Mr Biden’s administration, "did they use weather weapons to cause the tornadoes? That’s a legitimate question to ask."At least 74 people have been...
ENVIRONMENT
KAKE TV

Baby dies after tornado sucks family out of Kentucky home

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KAKE) - In the small town of Dawson Springs in western Kentucky, about 75% of the community was wiped out during a violent tornado outbreak over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the storms have claimed at least 78 lives in five states. Kentucky was the hardest...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
Upworthy

One man packed his grill and drove to a tornado-leveled Kentucky town to 'feed the people'

After historic tornadoes tore through towns throughout Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois Friday night, people were stunned to see the aftermath in the light of day Saturday morning. The devastation is hard to fathom. Scenes of not just buildings but entire city blocks leveled are hard to take in, but Mayfield, KY, where an entire town was ravaged, has become the viral face of the destruction.
KENTUCKY STATE
audacy.com

75 percent of one Kentucky town destroyed by tornadoes

Following the devastating tornadoes that wiped through Kentucky and five other central and southern states on Friday night, mayor Chris Smiley of Dawson Springs, KY said on Sunday that an estimated 75% of the small town was destroyed. "It's the worst thing I've ever seen," Smiley said. The storms included...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Merino Wool
WKRC

Urgent plea for dog fosters after tornadoes rip through Kentucky

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Staff at local animal shelters are urging people in the area to foster dogs in the wake of deadly tornadoes. A group called Guardians of Rescue reached out to HART Cincinnati to help get dogs into safe, loving homes after surviving the unimaginable. “As of right now,...
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

Tornado deaths in Kentucky reveal prioritization of profit over workers

Of the 74 people known to have died late Friday in the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky’s history, at least eight were killed at a candle factory in Mayfield where, according to multiple employees, management threatened to fire those who had asked to leave. Those reports from employees of Mayfield Consumer Products suggest that management’s disregard for those working there may have kept more people in the tornado’s path. The accounts from those employees illustrate — even better than some factories’ reckless Covid-19 policies did — capitalism’s expectation that American workers put their employers’ interests over their own lives.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
BBC

Kentucky tornado killed dad moments after phone call

Katie Fields lost her father in the deadly tornadoes that hit multiple US states last Friday night. She spoke with him just moments before the storm hit. The family lives in Dawson Springs, a Kentucky city devastated by the twisters. The death toll in the state has risen to 75.
ENVIRONMENT
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Terrifying video shows massive tornado sweeping through Kentucky

SACRAMENTO, Ky. - An eerie video posted to social media shows a massive tornado in the distance as it moves through part of Kentucky during the night. Eddie Knight of Sacramento, Kentucky posted the 35-second footage to Twitter. It looks like something out of a horror movie: the video flashes from pitch black and then back to the tornado when the dark sky is lit up by lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy