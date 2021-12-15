President Biden to visit Kentucky as tornado recovery continues

Of the 74 people known to have died late Friday in the deadliest tornado event in Kentucky’s history, at least eight were killed at a candle factory in Mayfield where, according to multiple employees, management threatened to fire those who had asked to leave. Those reports from employees of Mayfield Consumer Products suggest that management’s disregard for those working there may have kept more people in the tornado’s path. The accounts from those employees illustrate — even better than some factories’ reckless Covid-19 policies did — capitalism’s expectation that American workers put their employers’ interests over their own lives.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO