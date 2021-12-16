Alliance Data Systems (ADS) announce November performance update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) ("Insignia") announced today the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value. Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction. Insignia has not set a timetable for the completion of this review process and does not intend to comment further unless or until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or it is determined that other disclosure is appropriate.
