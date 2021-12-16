ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance Data Systems (ADS) announce November performance update

Alliance Data Systems (ADS) announce November performance update

StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Commercial Metals Company (CMC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Alexander Hacking upgraded Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Nu Holdings (NU) Downsizes Proposed IPO to 289.15M Shares at $8-$9/sh

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) announces downsized IPO of 289,150,555 ADS at $8-$9 per share from previously announced range of 332M ADS at $10-$11 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Allegion plc (ALLE) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend; 1.1% Yield

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture (ACN) Q1 Revenue Tops Consensus, Offers Guidance

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported Q1 EPS of $2.78, may not compare to the analyst estimate of $2.35. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vizio Holding Corp. For: Dec 16 Filed by: AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Alpha Wu, Chairman...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Walgreens Boosts Alliance (WBA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded Walgreens Boosts Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $49.00 (from $56.00). The analyst comments "We now model no EPS growth through FY23, which combined with low confidence in the company’s emerginghealthcare strategy, takes us to Underweight on WBA shares. We have lowered our PT by 10% to $49 on a combination of a lower multiple (to 10.0x from 10.7x, though still above the current multiple of 9.6x) and 5% reduction in 2023 EPS. We raised questions about WBA’s new healthcare strategy following the Analyst Day, which was light on details on how the strategy would contribute a projected 60% of EPS growth by FY25 (see here). We left the event with two main concerns about the Health business: (1) a relatively inexperienced management team and (2) the lack of disclosure on achieving its high targets, which could keep the stock’s multiple near the lower end of history. "
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: William Blair Downgrades Parsons Corp. (PSN) to Market Perform

William Blair analyst Louis DiPalma downgraded Parsons Corp. (NYSE: PSN) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Announces 5.95M Unit Offering at $2.52/unit

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) announces 5,952,381 unit offering at $2.52 per unit. The common shares and the warrants comprising the units are immediately separable and will be issued...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Insignia Systems (ISIG) Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) ("Insignia") announced today the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value. Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction. Insignia has not set a timetable for the completion of this review process and does not intend to comment further unless or until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or it is determined that other disclosure is appropriate.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Announces Acquisition of Jet Polymer Recycling

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) ("ADS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, announced today the acquisition of Jet Polymer Recycling ("Jet"), a privately-owned recycling company located in the southeastern region of the United States.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for November

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today published unaudited bitcoin ("BTC") production and miner installation updates for November 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove ~5.5% incremental EBIT margins despite a tough compare (lapping ~45 bps of EBIT margin expansion).
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY)
STOCKS
babypips.com

Mech System Update: Inside Bar Momentum Strategy 2.0 (Dec. 10 – 17)

It's all green for USD/JPY this week while GBP/JPY bagged more wins than losses. If this is the first time you're reading about this forex strategy, I suggest you take a look at the system rules before reading on. Also, this version makes use of an adjusted stop...
MARKETS

