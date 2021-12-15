ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Awards Unrestricted Educational Grant Funding to Carol Rees Parrish, M.S., RDN, for Short Bowel Syndrome Education

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced...

StreetInsider.com

Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast

Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 2 Fusions or Rearrangements.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pancon Reports Detectable Gold in All 104 Phase 2 RAB Drill Holes, Including 2 Holes 150 & 300 Meters West of Former Brewer Gold Mine Each with 6-Meter Intervals of >1.00 g/t Au

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") provides drill results for Phase 2 shallow rotary air blast (RAB) drill holes, and for Phase 2 diamond core drill holes 16 and 17, at its flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project in South Carolina, USA (see Figures 1 & 2 and Tables 1 & 2). All 104 Phase 2 RAB drill holes contain detectable gold (using the laboratory's 5 ppb detection limit) and end less than 25 meters below surface. The average gold grade of all 1,437 RAB drill samples is nearly 100 ppb (0.1 ppm), and 87.5% of all RAB holes contain at least one sample grading higher than 50 ppb (0.05 ppm) gold.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Sanofi (SNY) Acquires Amunix Immuno-Oncology Pipeline with Next-Gen Conditionally Activated Biologics

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company leveraging its proprietary, clinically validated XTEN® and innovative universal protease-releasable masking technology platform, Pro-XTENTM, to discover and develop transformative T-cell engagers (TCE) and cytokine therapies for patients with cancer. Amunix's pipeline, which includes lead candidate, AMX-818, a masked HER2-directed TCE, offers a strong strategic fit with Sanofi's focus on developing potentially transformative cancer therapies in immuno-oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will acquire Amunix for an upfront payment of approximately $1 billion and up to $225 million upon achievement of certain future development milestones. The acquisition supports Sanofi's efforts to accelerate and expand its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients, with approximately 20 molecules currently in development.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank (IBCP) Announces Up to 1.1M Share Buyback

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that its Board of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Venus Concept Inc. For: Dec 16 Filed by: PORTARO ROSS

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) /s/ Jack Smith as attorney-in fact for Ross Portaro 12/20/2021. ** Signature of Reporting Person Date. Reminder: Report on a separate...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Atkore Inc (ATKR) Announces Acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries (www.sascostrut.com).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Reaches Agreement for Euro-Syns to Tender its Full Stake in the Cash Tender Offer for Zardoya Otis Shares

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U. ("Opal"), has reached an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to irrevocably tender its shares in the voluntary tender offer for Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). The price of Opal's tender will be subject to further adjustments for dividends and other distributions to be declared and paid by Zardoya Otis. The offer price pre-dividends (i.e., €7.21) represents a premium of 33% to the Company's one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced, implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.39 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Our established Manufacturing-First approach has enabled us to produce, store and ship our product candidates and make them accessible like traditional protein biologic therapies. Our lead product candidate, AB-101, is an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy that is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL). We are also developing AB-201 and AB-202, our first two chimeric antigen receptor-NK (CAR-NK) product candidates. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for AB-201 in the second half of 2022 and for AB-202 in 2023. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and manufacturing capabilities to generate a broad pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Amen Properties, Inc. (AMEN) Declares $7.50 Quarterly Dividend; 7.3% Yield

Amen Properties, Inc. (OTC: AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend of $7.50 per share, or $30 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 23,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.15; 1.1% Yield

Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.12. The dividend will...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2022, to stockholders of record...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NORBIT - Secures NOK 35 million order from repeat blue-chip customer

Trondheim, 21 December 2021: NORBIT today announces that NORBIT ITS has received an order from an existing undisclosed European customer for delivery of enforcement modules to satellite-based tolling systems. The order has a value of more than NOK 35 million and is scheduled for delivery over the next 15 months from NORBIT's fully automated production line at Røros.
BUSINESS

