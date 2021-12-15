ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Impinj Inc (PI) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis initiates coverage on Impinj Inc...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

5 Supercharged Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2036

These disruptive growth stocks offer the perfect blend of growth and value in their respective industries. Despite increased volatility over the past couple of weeks, Wall Street is on track for another banner year. The broad-based S&P 500 has hit 67 record-closing highs in 2021 (that's second all time), and it's more than doubled up its annual average total return of 11%, including dividends, dating back four decades.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Buy in 2022

2021 has been a wild period for growth stocks. Some names are now (as of December) in the midst of a third pullback this past year and down double-digit percentages from their all-time highs. Among the hardest-hit stocks are recent IPOs, which tend to be especially volatile in their first year as publicly-traded companies.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impinj Inc Lrb#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

Lamb Weston (LW) Announces Additional $250M Share Buyback, Declares $0.245 Dividend

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) today approved an increase to the quarterly dividend and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freeline (FRLN) PT Lowered to $12 at Stifel, Maintains 'Buy'

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha lowered the price target on Freeline (NASDAQ: FRLN) to $12.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nano Dimension (NNDM) CEO Acquires $500K Worth of Shares in Open Market

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/3D-Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that on Decemebr 13th, 2021, Yoav Stern, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, bought shares of Nano Dimension in the open market, for an approximate amount of $500,000.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

CMC Materials (CCMP) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, or $1.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 21, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $450 at Wedbush Following EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $450.00 (from $350.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following strong results. "We believe the pandemic-driven, multi-year spending cycle...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Walgreens Boosts Alliance (WBA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded Walgreens Boosts Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $49.00 (from $56.00). The analyst comments "We now model no EPS growth through FY23, which combined with low confidence in the company’s emerginghealthcare strategy, takes us to Underweight on WBA shares. We have lowered our PT by 10% to $49 on a combination of a lower multiple (to 10.0x from 10.7x, though still above the current multiple of 9.6x) and 5% reduction in 2023 EPS. We raised questions about WBA’s new healthcare strategy following the Analyst Day, which was light on details on how the strategy would contribute a projected 60% of EPS growth by FY25 (see here). We left the event with two main concerns about the Health business: (1) a relatively inexperienced management team and (2) the lack of disclosure on achieving its high targets, which could keep the stock’s multiple near the lower end of history. "
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Where Laboratory Corp Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Laboratory Corp has an average price target of $358.75 with a high of $380.00 and a low of $338.00.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Merck (MRK) at Conviction Buy

(Updated - December 17, 2021 6:43 AM EST)Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani initiates coverage on Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sealed Air (SEE) PT Raised to $78 at Jefferies as Pivot Starting to Bear Fruit

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng raised the price target on Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) to $78.00 (from $74.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Upgrades ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy the 5 Worst-Performing Value Stocks of 2021?

Inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic conditions are likely to change which types of stocks are in favor with the market. Investors should seek out companies that will remain marketable even in tepid economies. At first glance, this year looks like it has been a pretty good one for...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy