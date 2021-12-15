Dada and Boy Podcast: Ep 31: Grit & Integrity

In our latest episode, Alison and Tod answer some of the big questions asked on Upworthy this week. What subtle hints let you know someone is very intelligent? Should your boss be able to contact you after work hours? Should a woman move in with her boyfriend who's been coddled by his mother? Finally, we end with the “happy-sad” story of a couple who gave their dog a touching send-off on her last day.
In this inaugural episode, “My Drive” hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, Mayor updates, what a male llama is called (do you even know?), what a female bear is called (?), in addition to Prescott Valley’s national champs, Storm Cheer of Prescott Valley.
In our penultimate podcast of the year, Rossko, Kat and Miles get together once again to talk everything Game Awards, from controversial winners to some cracking trailers. We break down the show and share our highlights, rather than going through every single thing because well, we haven’t got that sort of time and the show wasn’t all the interesting outside of the announcements.
Jamie Burton is a journalist and music enthusiast, originally from Upstate New York. She graduated from Penn State in Broadcast Journalism. Check her out on Connect's "What are We Doing?" weekly podcast.
DescriptionFresberg Cartoon is a fun facts channel examining history and more. With our series, you can find quick cartoons breaking the ice on multiple topics in a fun and humorous fashion for kids!. Length0:25:01. CategoryEntertainment. Airing. Thursday, December 16 - 7:30am on CMAC 1. Saturday, December 18 - 8:00am on...
Social media stars the Island Boys stormed off the set of the Impaulsive podcast after a tense confrontation with Logan Paul and co-host George Jankos. In 2021, the Island Boys have risen to prominence through TikTok, started a burgeoning rap career, and pretty much became an internet sensation. Flyysoulja and...
Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55.
The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery.
“Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols has shared the first photo of their baby boy. In a festive holiday snap shared with Us Weekly, the new mom, 31, posed in front of a Christmas tree in matching How The Grinch Stole Christmas themed pajamas with her little boy as she held his tiny head.
Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album Body Language has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
Legendary rap group Public Enemy have partnered with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn and fashion retailer Rue 21 to release a limited edition streetwear collection, which goes on sale today (Dec. 16). The collection includes t-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the shirts and $75.99 for the jackets. Both were designed by Defend Brooklyn’s Creative Director, Public Enemy’s art collective, and Chuck D himself.
Initially, the collaboration was meant to only be between Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn. According to Rue 21 CEO Bill Brand, the decision for the retailer to jump on board was a no-brainer. “We...
Announced in the early morning of December 18th (via email) by YouTube TV:. We have held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired.. As of December 17, 2021, end of day...
Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. YouTube TV hasn’t confirmed this with a public statement yet, but if you login to your account, you’ll likely notice that all of the Disney family of channels are now gone. It actually happened, folks. YouTube TV and Google said that the service may lose Disney, ESPN, ABC, and other affiliated networks if a deal wasn’t reached today, December 17, and they appear to have not reached one.
Rebel Wilson doesn't often share photos of her family but she had a celebratory reason to do so on Thursday as her mom officially retired. The Australian actress surprised fans when she took to social media with some images of her mother, Sue Bownds, as she hung up her teaching hat after several decades in the profession.
Sharelle Rosado, the star of the new series Selling Tampa, is expecting a child with her fiancé Chad Johnson. During an interview with PageSix, the realtor opened up about her relationship with the ex-NFL player. The pair officially started dating last year and recently got engaged. “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him,” she said of Johnson. “He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”
In Monday's episode of 1,000-Lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton reveals she has officially broken up with her new beau, Phillip, who had only been recently introduced on the hit TLC show. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, the Las Vegas man — whom Slaton met online — recently traveled...
