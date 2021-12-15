ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Dada and Boy Podcast: Ep 31: Grit & Integrity

cmac.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescriptionRob is out, so today I welcome guest and special co-host, Terron. On...

cmac.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

The Upworthy Weekly podcast: dog’s perfect last day, signs of intelligence and mama’s boy-friend

In our latest episode, Alison and Tod answer some of the big questions asked on Upworthy this week. What subtle hints let you know someone is very intelligent? Should your boss be able to contact you after work hours? Should a woman move in with her boyfriend who's been coddled by his mother? Finally, we end with the “happy-sad” story of a couple who gave their dog a touching send-off on her last day.
PETS
SignalsAZ

My Drive Podcast, Ep 001, Dec 15

In this inaugural episode, “My Drive” hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, Mayor updates, what a male llama is called (do you even know?), what a female bear is called (?), in addition to Prescott Valley’s national champs, Storm Cheer of Prescott Valley.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fingerguns.net

The Finger Guns Podcast – Ep. 136 – The Game Awards Is Still Rubbish

In our penultimate podcast of the year, Rossko, Kat and Miles get together once again to talk everything Game Awards, from controversial winners to some cracking trailers. We break down the show and share our highlights, rather than going through every single thing because well, we haven’t got that sort of time and the show wasn’t all the interesting outside of the announcements.
VIDEO GAMES
connectsavannah.com

What are we Doing? Podcast Ep. 15

More than ever, we depend on your help. Support local, independent media with a one-time or recurring donation. Thank you!. Jamie Burton is a journalist and music enthusiast, originally from Upstate New York. She graduated from Penn State in Broadcast Journalism. Check her out on Connect's "What are We Doing?" weekly podcast.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube
cmac.tv

Unfiltered: Around the Wire

DescriptionOn this week's show, we discuss a round table of current topics affecting people in the Central Valley and beyond.
TV & VIDEOS
cmac.tv

Welcome to Fresberg: North Pole Facts and More!

DescriptionFresberg Cartoon is a fun facts channel examining history and more. With our series, you can find quick cartoons breaking the ice on multiple topics in a fun and humorous fashion for kids!. Length0:25:01. CategoryEntertainment. Airing. Thursday, December 16 - 7:30am on CMAC 1. Saturday, December 18 - 8:00am on...
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Island Boys storm off of Impaulsive podcast after tense confrontation

Social media stars the Island Boys stormed off the set of the Impaulsive podcast after a tense confrontation with Logan Paul and co-host George Jankos. In 2021, the Island Boys have risen to prominence through TikTok, started a burgeoning rap career, and pretty much became an internet sensation. Flyysoulja and...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album Body Language has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Public Enemy Launches Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Legendary rap group Public Enemy have partnered with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn and fashion retailer Rue 21 to release a limited edition streetwear collection, which goes on sale today (Dec. 16). The collection includes t-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the shirts and $75.99 for the jackets. Both were designed by Defend Brooklyn’s Creative Director, Public Enemy’s art collective, and Chuck D himself. Initially, the collaboration was meant to only be between Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn. According to Rue 21 CEO Bill Brand, the decision for the retailer to jump on board was a no-brainer. “We...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Talking With Tami

First Look: Marriage Bootcamp Hip Hop Edition With K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz & More

Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv. This season, Hip Hop superstar K. MICHELLE (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and KASTAN, RICH DOLLAZ and MARIAHLYNN, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) LYRICA and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and GANGSTA BOO (Three 6 Mafia) and EMMET head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music. See the trailer inside…
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
CELEBRITIES
droid-life.com

YouTube TV Really Just Lost ESPN, Disney, and ABC (Updated)

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. YouTube TV hasn’t confirmed this with a public statement yet, but if you login to your account, you’ll likely notice that all of the Disney family of channels are now gone. It actually happened, folks. YouTube TV and Google said that the service may lose Disney, ESPN, ABC, and other affiliated networks if a deal wasn’t reached today, December 17, and they appear to have not reached one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BET

Sharelle Rosado Opens Up Her Blossoming Relationship With Chad Johnson After Sending Him A DM—The Pair Are Expecting!

Sharelle Rosado, the star of the new series Selling Tampa, is expecting a child with her fiancé Chad Johnson. During an interview with PageSix, the realtor opened up about her relationship with the ex-NFL player. The pair officially started dating last year and recently got engaged. “He’s a great guy overall and I respect him,” she said of Johnson. “He’s a great father, a great person, a great soulmate, and I love him.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy