Aranui Cruises Adds Austral Islands to 2022 Sailing Schedule

cruiseindustrynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAranui Cruises has announced the addition of a new destination to its 2022 sailing schedule: the Austral Islands. The Australs are located 373 miles (600 km) south of Tahiti’s capital city. The archipelago is made of seven islands, five of which are inhabited – Rimatara, Rurutu, Tubuai, Raivavae and Rapa –...

www.cruiseindustrynews.com

